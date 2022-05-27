Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/27/22

If this series between the Yankees and Rays would be described as a heavyweight bout, New York came in and dealt a sucker punch to their opponents. Nestor Cortes blanked the Rays for nearly the entire game, while the Rays defense gave up several key runs as they fumbled to respond. If this is any indication of how the rest of the series will go, the Yankees could walk out with a comfortable lead in the AL East.

Before we get ahead of ourselves though, let’s take you through the day. Andrew starts us off with the daily recap of how the Yankees’ rivals did, and Erin examines how underperformance from key contributors, rather than the recent wave of injuries, has been the most worrisome feature of the team so far. Peter brings us his first installment in his Separation series, John looks into Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s tendency to use his backhand, and I’ll be around to answer the mailbag.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays

Time: 7:10 p.m. EST

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Tropicana Field

Fun Questions:

1. If the postseason started next week, do you think Aaron Boone would pencil Nestor Cortes in for Game 1?

2. What did you think seeing Matt Carpenter in a Yankees uniform last night?