Yankees prospects: Deivi García walks out early, Derek Dietrich walks it off late

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 6-5 (10) vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
CF Estevan Florial 1-3, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 K, 2 SB
SS Oswald Peraza 1-5, 1 R, 2 K, 1 SB
1B Greg Bird 0-5
PR Evan Alexander 0-0, 1 R
3B Derek Dietrich 4-5, 1 HR, 3 2B, 4 RBI, 2 R, 1 K — guess he felt snubbed from the MLB team following all the injuries
RF Phillip Evans 2-4, 1 2B
DH José Peraza 0-4, 1 K
C Max McDowell 0-3, 1 R, 1 SB
2B Oliver Dunn 0-3, 2 K
LF Ender Inciarte 0-2, 2 BB, 1 SB
Deivi García 1.2 IP, 3 R, 5 H, 1 HR — lost feeling in his fingers when throwing his breakers
Reggie McClain 0.2 IP, 0 R, 2 BB
José Mujica 2 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 1BB, 2 K
Michael Gomez 1.2 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 1 HR
Greg Weissert 2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 3 K
Zach Greene 2 IP, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K (win)
Dietrich caps off his day with what else but a WALK-OFF double. #spicy ️ pic.twitter.com/9ehDFS2H5p— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) May 27, 2022
Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 1-3 at Portland Sea Dogs
SS Anthony Volpe 0-4 — only one to avoid striking out today
CF Brandon Lockridge 0-4, 4 K, fielding error
C Josh Breaux 0-4, 1 K
3B Andres Chaparro 0-2, 1 K
DH Elijah Dunham 1-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 K — saved it from being a no-hitter
LF Blake Perkins 0-3, 1 K
2B Jesus Bastidas 0-3, 1 K
RF Michael Beltre 0-3, 1 K
1B Max Burt 0-3, 2 K
Randy Vasquez 5 IP, 2 R, 8 H, 4 K (loss)
Steven Jennings 2 IP, 1 R, 3 H, 2 BB, 1 K
Carlos Espinal 1 IP, 0 R, 3 K
Another day, another Elijah Dunham home run— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) May 26, 2022
His fifth long ball of the season and third over his last four games gives us a 1-0 lead in the top of the second! pic.twitter.com/VvuIUCIE0q
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 8-5 vs. Rome Braves
C Anthony Seigler 2-4, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K — 6-for-13 since getting promoted
SS Trey Sweeney 1-4, 1 R, 1 K
CF Everson Pereira 3-5, 1 RBI, 1 R
3B Tyler Hardman 3-5, 2 RBI, 1 K, 1 SB
1B Spencer Henson 1-5, 1 2B, 1 R
LF James Nelson 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 K, 1 SB
DH Carlos Narvaez 0-3, 1 RBI, 1 K
2B Eduardo Torrealba 1-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R — first homer of the year
RF Aaron Palensky 2-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 K
Matt Sauer 5 IP, 2 R, 1 ER, 6 H, 1 BB, 4 K, 1 HR
Carlos Gomez 2 IP, 0 R, 1 K
Wellington Diaz 0.2 IP, 3 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 1 HR
Alex Mauricio 1.1 IP, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 K
Eduardo goes deep into the night! #repbx pic.twitter.com/q8AGQb2ftr— Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) May 27, 2022
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 4-8 vs. Lakeland Flying Tigers
SS Alexander Vargas 0-4, 1 R, 1 BB, 4 K
CF Jasson Dominguez 2-5, 1 R, 2 K, 1 SB
1B Anthony Garcia 0-5, 4 K, missed catch — error started a six-run first inning
2B Marcos Cabrera 2-3, 1 HR, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 K
RF Grant RIchardson 1-3, 1 BB
C Ben Rice 1-4, 2 K
LF Kyle Battle 2-3, 1 2B, 1 BB, 1 K
DH Connor Cannon 0-3, 2 K
2B Luis Santos 0-4, 2 K, throwing error
Juan Carela 4.2 IP, 6 R, 1 ER, 6 H, 1 BB, 3 K, 1 HR (loss)
Danny Watson 1.1 IP, 0 R, 2 K
Bailey Dees 1.1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 BB, 3 K
Ryan Anderson 1.2 IP, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 H, 3 BB
