Yankees prospects: Deivi García walks out early, Derek Dietrich walks it off late

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 6-5 (10) vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

CF Estevan Florial 1-3, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 K, 2 SB

SS Oswald Peraza 1-5, 1 R, 2 K, 1 SB

1B Greg Bird 0-5

PR Evan Alexander 0-0, 1 R

3B Derek Dietrich 4-5, 1 HR, 3 2B, 4 RBI, 2 R, 1 K — guess he felt snubbed from the MLB team following all the injuries

RF Phillip Evans 2-4, 1 2B

DH José Peraza 0-4, 1 K

C Max McDowell 0-3, 1 R, 1 SB

2B Oliver Dunn 0-3, 2 K

LF Ender Inciarte 0-2, 2 BB, 1 SB



Deivi García 1.2 IP, 3 R, 5 H, 1 HR — lost feeling in his fingers when throwing his breakers

Reggie McClain 0.2 IP, 0 R, 2 BB

José Mujica 2 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 1BB, 2 K

Michael Gomez 1.2 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 1 HR

Greg Weissert 2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 3 K

Zach Greene 2 IP, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K (win)

Dietrich caps off his day with what else but a WALK-OFF double. #spicy ️ pic.twitter.com/9ehDFS2H5p — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) May 27, 2022

Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 1-3 at Portland Sea Dogs

SS Anthony Volpe 0-4 — only one to avoid striking out today

CF Brandon Lockridge 0-4, 4 K, fielding error

C Josh Breaux 0-4, 1 K

3B Andres Chaparro 0-2, 1 K

DH Elijah Dunham 1-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 K — saved it from being a no-hitter

LF Blake Perkins 0-3, 1 K

2B Jesus Bastidas 0-3, 1 K

RF Michael Beltre 0-3, 1 K

1B Max Burt 0-3, 2 K



Randy Vasquez 5 IP, 2 R, 8 H, 4 K (loss)

Steven Jennings 2 IP, 1 R, 3 H, 2 BB, 1 K

Carlos Espinal 1 IP, 0 R, 3 K

Another day, another Elijah Dunham home run



His fifth long ball of the season and third over his last four games gives us a 1-0 lead in the top of the second! pic.twitter.com/VvuIUCIE0q — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) May 26, 2022

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 8-5 vs. Rome Braves

C Anthony Seigler 2-4, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K — 6-for-13 since getting promoted

SS Trey Sweeney 1-4, 1 R, 1 K

CF Everson Pereira 3-5, 1 RBI, 1 R

3B Tyler Hardman 3-5, 2 RBI, 1 K, 1 SB

1B Spencer Henson 1-5, 1 2B, 1 R

LF James Nelson 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 K, 1 SB

DH Carlos Narvaez 0-3, 1 RBI, 1 K

2B Eduardo Torrealba 1-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R — first homer of the year

RF Aaron Palensky 2-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 K



Matt Sauer 5 IP, 2 R, 1 ER, 6 H, 1 BB, 4 K, 1 HR

Carlos Gomez 2 IP, 0 R, 1 K

Wellington Diaz 0.2 IP, 3 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 1 HR

Alex Mauricio 1.1 IP, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 K

Eduardo goes deep into the night! #repbx pic.twitter.com/q8AGQb2ftr — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) May 27, 2022

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 4-8 vs. Lakeland Flying Tigers

SS Alexander Vargas 0-4, 1 R, 1 BB, 4 K

CF Jasson Dominguez 2-5, 1 R, 2 K, 1 SB

1B Anthony Garcia 0-5, 4 K, missed catch — error started a six-run first inning

2B Marcos Cabrera 2-3, 1 HR, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 K

RF Grant RIchardson 1-3, 1 BB

C Ben Rice 1-4, 2 K

LF Kyle Battle 2-3, 1 2B, 1 BB, 1 K

DH Connor Cannon 0-3, 2 K

2B Luis Santos 0-4, 2 K, throwing error



Juan Carela 4.2 IP, 6 R, 1 ER, 6 H, 1 BB, 3 K, 1 HR (loss)

Danny Watson 1.1 IP, 0 R, 2 K

Bailey Dees 1.1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 BB, 3 K

Ryan Anderson 1.2 IP, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 H, 3 BB