Around the Empire: Yankees news - 5/27/22

Associated Press: The Yankees surprisingly signed three-time All-Star Matt Carpenter to a major league contract on Thursday afternoon. The 36-year-old was in the minors with the Texas Rangers this season, hitting .275 with 6 homers and 19 RBI in 21 games for Round Rock of the Triple-A Pacific Coast League. He started the series opener in Tampa, just hours after his signing was announced, and he scored two runs in the team’s victory over the Rays.

CBS Sports | Matt Synder: There’s obviously been a lot of noise between Josh Donaldson and Tim Anderson over the past few days. Donaldson released a statement after being suspended for the comments he made to Anderson. The third baseman said it was a “misunderstanding” and he “absolutely meant no disrespect” to Anderson. Donaldson also apologized to Rachel Robinson (Jackie’s widow) and the entire Robinson family.

ESPN | Joon Lee: The Yankees and Rays made a statement during their game on Thursday night, as both teams decided to forgo tweeting highlights and the usual jokes seen on social media in favor of reporting facts on gun violence, with cited sources. This comes on the heels of the horrific mass shootings at a Buffalo grocery store on May 14th and a Texas elementary school on May 24th.

RotoBaller | Keith Hernandez: It was assumed Zack Britton would miss the entire 2022 season after needing Tommy John surgery in September of 2021. However, the 34-year-old is scheduled to throw a bullpen session next Tuesday. It’s reported that he isn’t close to a rehab right now, but we should see him on the mound this season.

CBS Sports | R.J. Anderson: Speaking of the arms in the bullpen, the Yanks brought Shane Greene back to the team on a minor league deal. The 33-year-old pitched for New York in 2014, throwing 78.2 innings in his rookie season. He’s thrown just 25.2 frames since the start of 2021, including just two this year for the Dodgers. Greene was assigned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.