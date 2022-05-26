Pinstripe Alley Podcast Ep. 156: Bringer of Bad Vibes

Since I was out of town for a few days, it’s been longer than normal since our previous recording on Tuesday of last week. Quite a few things have happened in Yankee Land, and unfortunately, most of them weren’t good!

Kunj and I caught up on Josh Donaldson’s dumb comments that hurt the Yankees’ good vibes, an up-and-down homestand against the White Sox & Orioles, and the team’s injured list woes relating to Giancarlo Stanton, Jonathan Loáisiga, Aroldis Chapman, Chad Green, and hey maybe you too!

But not all is lost. Aaron Judge, Jose Trevino, and Clay Holmes have all been doing serious work to keep the Yankees afloat, and the starting rotation has been as steady as ever. Major kudos as always to pitching coach Matt Blake. Now, if only Aaron Hicks could show any signs of life whatsoever... We can dream, right?

All these topics are discussed, as are the Yankees’ schedule ahead (ew Trop), the B-Ref Leaderboard Update, and the Yankee & Manfred of the Week. Also: Kunj’s preferred soda! This is an equally important subject, of course.

You can listen to the show on the web player below, or on any of your preferred podcast apps — to name a few, we’re on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, PlayerFM, and iHeartRadio.