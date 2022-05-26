Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/26/22

It’s been a weird week for the Yankees, who have dealt with self-induced distractions, a sudden boatload of injuries, and some annoying losses. It even looked like the Orioles might steal a three-game set in the Bronx after winning on Monday night, but give credit to the Yankees for not rolling over.

Jose Trevino stole the show on Tuesday, and while the offense only scored twice against Baltimore on Wednesday, rookies JP Sears and Ron Marinaccio combined for seven shutout innings. That was enough to clinch a series win — yes, one against the O’s that should’ve been easy, but hey, take it with the team down rough. Next up is a real challenge with a four-game swing down in Tampa.

Today on the site, I’ll provide the Rivalry Roundup rundown, Josh will preview the Yankees’ upcoming series at the dreaded Trop, and Esteban will look back on his offseason call for the Yankees to pay for up-the-middle talent. Later on, Peter will begin his series on pitch movement, and assuming that there are no unexpected disruptions, Kunj and I should have a new episode of the PSA Podcast.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays

Time: 6:40 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Sun, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Tropicana Field

Fun Questions:

1. How would you grade the Yankees’ 3-3 homestand against Chicago and Baltimore?

2. Who in your mind is the defining player of the “Devil Rays” era of Rays history?