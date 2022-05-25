Yankees place Jonathan Loáisiga on injured list with shoulder discomfort

There’s no denying that over the Yankees’ first couple months of baseball in 2022, they were pretty fortunate. The only significant injury they faced in spring training was to backup catcher Ben Rortvedt, who was immediately replaced before the season even began by Jose Trevino. Then, through mid-May, the most they dealt with was fourth outfielder Tim Locastro going down with a lat injury. Unfortunate, but hey, they were rolling with a three-man bench for a long stretch anyway.

The past week has been a different story. Top pitching prospect Luis Gil was lost to Tommy John surgery. Reliable setup man Chad Green fell to the ol’ UCL tear as well. Joey Gallo, Josh Donaldson, and Kyle Higashioka have all spent time on the COVID-IL (Gallo could return tonight but it seems like Donaldson might not make the upcoming trip to Tampa), and wayward closer Aroldis Chapman was sent to the 15-day IL on Tuesday with an Achilles injury. Neither DJ LeMahieu or Giancarlo Stanton is on the IL (yet) but yesterday presented problems for both of them, as the former was scratched with left wrist soreness and the latter is waiting on MRI results following right calf tightness.

So what’s another injury on the pile, right? It is a day that ends in -y, after all. In the spirit of failing health, the Yankees added another pitcher to the IL on Wednesday as Jonathan Loáisiga hit the shelf with right shoulder discomfort.

Jonathan Loaisiga is going on the IL with shoulder discomfort, Aaron Boone says. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) May 25, 2022

There’s no word yet on who will come up to take Loáisiga’s roster spot, though right-hander David McKay is certainly an option since he was just with the team on Sunday and can return quickly because he’d be replacing an injured player.

It sucks to see Loáisiga go on the injured list with the Yankees already in a bad spot, but it would at least provide an explanation for his woes in 2022 after breaking out last season. Through 18 games, he has a 7.02 ERA and 5.11 FIP and unlike in 2021, he has struggled with his control (13.7 percent walk rate) and propensity for the longball (1.6 HR/9), and he hasn’t had much of a handle on his repertoire.

This is not the same pitcher. Now we might know the reason. The downside is that shoulder troubles are nothing new for Loáisiga. He had a rotator cuff strain toward the end of 2021, and in the minors, he also missed time with shoulder injuries in 2018 and 2019, not to mention the full 2014-15 seasons when he was a teenager in the Giants’ organization. As an added bonus, he had Tommy John surgery in 2016. It was indeed an arduous rise for Loáisiga to reach the top of his craft in 2021. Now, he’s in a tough spot again.

So what does the Yankees’ bullpen look like now? Well, they should be glad that Clay Holmes has continued his second-half dominance from last year because the rest of the group has been up and down. Here’s who is active at the moment:

Clay Holmes (bubble wrap him please)

Michael King (hot start to season has cooled of late)

Miguel Castro (walks the ballpark)

Lucas Luetge (hasn’t found his 2021 groove)

Wandy Peralta (generally fine but won’t blow you away)

Clarke Schmidt (could be used more!)

Ron Marinaccio (rookie with five innings of experience)

That just goes to show how quickly depth can vanish at the drop of a hat. We can only hope that the rest of the Yankees’ roster doesn’t suffer a similar fate.