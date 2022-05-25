New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles: JP Sears vs. Tyler Wells

Thanks in great part to Jose Trevino, Gleyber Torres, and the non-Michael King members of the bullpen, the Yankees were able to squeak out an extra-innings win over the Orioles last night, narrowly avoiding a second consecutive series loss. However, that fate could still befall them tonight if they’re not careful, and they’ll need a rookie to step up to help them out.

JP Sears will become the 504th pitcher in Yankees history to start a game, as manager Aaron Boone turns to him tonight. The doubleheader on Sunday forced the Yankees into needing a sixth starter for the second time in just a few weeks, and with Luis Gil unavailable after Tommy John surgery, Sears will get a shot. Andrés discussed him yesterday, but here’s the skinny if you don’t have time to check out his article.

Sears was up with New York as a back-of-bullpen reliever for most of April during the extended roster period and didn’t allow a run in two innings. He’s been slowly stretched out over the past month in Triple-A though, and he’s pitched to a 0.53 ERA and 0.88 FIP across 17 brilliant innings in his last four appearances. He threw shutout ball in his first three outings, and while Pawtucket actually got to him for a run in his most recent game on May 20th, he still tossed hitless ball with one walk and seven strikeouts across 4.2 innings. Sears threw 65 pitches that night, so expect him to be cut off around then tonight.

Countering Sears will be Tyler Wells, who the Yankees have already seen twice this year. The 27-year-old right-hander pitched four innings of shutout, three-hit ball on April 16th during that ugly series loss in Baltimore, and while New York fared better at home on April 27th, they still only plated a pair of runs on three hits in five innings. In fact, the only player to drive in a run against Wells, Giancarlo Stanton (who homered), is out of the lineup tonight after being pulled from Tuesday night’s game with calf tightness, an injury which has landed him on the injured list.

• Placed RHP Jonathan Loáisiga on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to 5/23) with right shoulder inflammation.

• Placed DH/OF Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list with a right calf strain.

• Designated C Rob Brantly for assignment. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 25, 2022

Wells has a 5.32 ERA with a 1.56 WHIP and a combined four homers allowed in his six other starts this season. The Yankees really should thump him for a series win, even if they’re not operating at full strength. If not, that’s on them.

How to watch:

Location: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. EST

TV broadcast: YES, MASN2, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1280, WVMP

Online stream: MLB.tv

