Around the Empire: Yankees news - 5/25/22

New York Post | Peter Botte: Prior to last night’s game, the Yankees put Aroldis Chapman on the IL with left Achilles tendinitis. Hopefully some time off to recover can get him back to form, as he had struggled mightily the past few weeks. Additionally, Kyle Higashioka was activated from the COVID-19 IL while Joey Gallo and Josh Donaldson remain, though Gallo tested negative and was seen practicing with the team so he could return as early as today.

Lastly, DJ LeMahieu was scratched from last night’s game with left wrist discomfort. Marwin Gonzalez replaced him in the lineup and at third base. After the game, manager Aaron Boone said that LeMahieu’s MRI was negative and that he got a cortisone shot. If he responds well, he could return to the lineup “in a day or two.”

FanGraphs | Ben Clemens: I’m not quite sure why pitchers don’t just put up four fingers when they see Giancarlo Stanton* in the box or how mere mortals think they can strategize against a man who is built like a Greek God, yet here we are. While Stanton has the ability to launch just about any ball into orbit no matter where it’s thrown, he apparently has “below-average power” on pitches away. One would think that would be reason enough to pitch away often, yet his percentage of away pitches is among the fewest.

*An unfortunate second news item on Stanton is that he was pulled from Tuesday night’s game with right calf tightness. He will have an MRI later today. We can only hope that it’s negative like LeMahieu’s and that his potent bat remains in the lineup.

CBS Sports | Dayn Perry: Since Saturday’s game against the White Sox, everyone has gotten their two cents in about Josh Donaldson’s comments to Tim Anderson. It was inevitable that Aaron Judge would be asked for his take. Judge did not approve of Donaldson’s comments saying, “joke or not, I just don’t think it’s the right thing to do.” Judge later added that Donaldson spoke with the team about his comments and expressed a desire to move on from the incident.

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: Two of the Yankees’ aces, Nestor Cortes and Michael King, met with community leaders, local students, and team executives to help unveil a new garden in Yankee Stadium by Gate 2 on Monday. Items grown in the garden as part of the “Healthy Home Plate Program” will be served to fans in select menu items, such as the grab-and-go salads available at the Stadium, but will also serve young people from New Settlement, a Bronx non-profit organization. New Settlement is probably most known to Yankees fans as the new home of Bronxie the turtle.

New York Post | Jenna Lemoncelli: After being cut by the Yankees earlier this month, Jake Sanford joined the Ottawa Titans of the Frontier League. The club seems happy to have him and has committed to helping him develop into the type of “player and person he wishes to be,” stating that he’s already “paid dearly” for his wrongdoings. Sanford, who was cut from the Yankees organization after allegedly stealing from his teammates and attempting to sell gear to fans, has two home runs in five games already for the Titans.