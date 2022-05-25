Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/25/22

The injuries kept on coming yesterday, as the Yankees sent Aroldis Chapman to the IL and sat DL LeMahieu with a wrist issue. Then, towards the end of last night’s game, Giancarlo Stanton exited with a calf problem. The club was at least able to pick up a dramatic win against the Orioles to snap a three-game losing streak, but things are feeling a little tenuous right now. That said, the Yankees still have the benefit of a fully healthy rotation, which means they’ll send a high-level starter to the mound every night. That will give them a chance to keep winning even as the injuries mount.

Ahead of tonight’s finale with the Orioles, check out Andrés’ analysis of Jasson Domínguez’s recent surge, and his review of who needs to step up with the Yankee bullpen taking on water. Also, Josh discusses how Gerrit Coles most recent start can serve as a litmus for how one views pitching, John analyzes Clarke Schmidt’s role, and Esteban gives us his At-bat of the Week.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, MASN

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Fun Questions:

1. Who do you trust most in the bullpen right now after Clay Holmes?

2. Will an NBA team come back from down 3-0 in a playoff series in our lifetimes?