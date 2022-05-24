Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/24/22

Well, it was bound to happen at some point. The Yankees had avoided dropping three games in a row up until Monday, when the Orioles won the series opener and began the first losing streak of the season for New York. It comes on the heels of some injury misfortune and COVID complications messing up the roster, so some struggles could be anticipated, but its still something you’d rather not see.

While the team is scuffling their way out of this mini slump, we’ve got you covered with some content to peruse. Dan starts us off with the week seven review of the minor leagues, and Josh recaps the action that went down with the Yankees’ rivals last night. Esteban dives into the deep end on seam-shifted wake, Sam examines Anthony Rizzo’s tale of two months, and Chris ponders if Miguel Castro can step up in the wake of Chad Green’s injury. Andrés argues for JP Sears to get an extended look beyond his upcoming spot start, and finally Peter expands on Esteban’s previous analysis on Jonathan Loáisiga.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

AD

TV: YES Network, MASN

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Fun Questions:

1. On a scale of 1-10, how concerned are you at the moment about the Yankees’ slump?

2. What’s your go-to food order if you haven’t planned out dinner or feel lazy?

Also, check out the latest Twitter Spaces that Josh, Peter and myself recorded on Monday!