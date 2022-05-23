Josh Donaldson suspended and placed on COVID-IL, Miguel Andújar recalled

The Yankees’ depth is getting pressed in a short period of time, thanks to a recent bout of COVID cases. Third baseman Josh Donaldson is the latest to catch the virus, getting placed on the COVID-19 injured list ahead of today’s game against the Baltimore Orioles. The team had just placed outfielder Joey Gallo and catcher Kyle Higashioka on the COVID IL yesterday as well, meaning that the team is down a man at each section of the field.

In addition, Donaldson was handed a one-game suspension from Major League Baseball for his involvement in the benches-clearing altercation in Saturday’s game against the White Sox. Specifically, MLB punished Donaldson for his comments to Tim Anderson which the league viewed as “disrespectful and in poor judgement.” Donaldson has chosen to appeal the suspension, which is why the Yankees are able to put him on the COVID-IL today.

Completing this complicated chain of moves, the Yankees have brought up Miguel Andújar from Triple-A Scranton. Andújar is heading out immediately and manager Aaron Boone is hopeful that the third baseman could be with the team by game time despite the last minute arrangement.