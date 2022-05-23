Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

The Yankees have been the hottest team in baseball for most of the month, but they finally hit a stumbling block this past weekend. They lost a series to the White Sox, breaking a stretch of nine consecutive series won, but that’s hardly reason to jump to panic mode. The team is still sitting pretty with the best record in baseball at the time of writing, a 29-12 mark that gives them a comfortable lead in the AL East, and a slim one in the American League at large.

That being said, its clear now that there are some concerning flaws to discuss with this team. We’ve gone over the issues in the outfield, but health is now beginning to rise to the top as well — Chad Green and Luis Gil will be out for the rest of the season when they undergo Tommy John surgery, and Aroldis Chapman has apparently been dealing with some achilles problems as well. Is this the dam breaking on the injury flood? Will the team need to promote some of their prospects to stay afloat, or would they be better served dealing them as we push into June and July gets closer? If you’ve got questions like these, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday morning. All questions received by the night of May 26th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.