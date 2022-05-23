New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles: Gerrit Cole vs. Jordan Lyles

The Yankees are coming off just their second series loss of the season, having dropped both games in Sunday’s doubleheader with the White Sox. It wasn’t a great weekend for the club, but they’re right back at it tonight, taking on a reasonably hot Orioles team for what feels like the 25th time this season.

Gerrit Cole will be tasked with stopping this little losing streak, and he’s rounded into form nicely. His 2.89 ERA over the season is right in line with what we expect from the AL’s best pitcher, but even more impressive has been his work over his last five starts. 32.1 IP, 39 strikeouts against just five walks, and overall a 1.67 ERA and 1.95 FIP should have restored some faith in the Yankees’ ace after scuffling through the first three outings of the season. He faced this Orioles club just five days ago, throwing seven innings of two-run ball with no walks.

Jordan Lyles, meanwhile, has been solid if unspectacular for the Orioles, with a 3.88 FIP boosted by his best K-BB% in the last three years. He’s thrown 17 innings already this year against the Yankees, allowing nine runs and a 15:3 K:BB ratio.

Lineup wise, uh...Josh Donaldson was moved to the COVID-19 IL today, DJ LeMahieu wins Rest Roulette, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa is batting fifth. Hey, I’ve been surprised by this team before, maybe that’ll happen again today. Meanwhile, we’ll get our first up-close look at the game’s top prospect, Adley Rutschman, as the switch-hitting catcher bats fifth for the Os.

How to watch:

Location: Yankees Stadium — Bronx, NY

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. EST

TV broadcast: YES, MASN

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1280, WVMP

Online stream: MLB.tv

For updates, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Empire State of Mind pic.twitter.com/5wdfM8FP3A — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) May 23, 2022