Around the Empire: Yankees news - 5/23/22

Sports Illustrated | Max Goodman: Closer Aroldis Chapman had another clunker of an outing during the first game on Sunday’s doubleheader, immediately giving the White Sox the lead after entering a tie game. Boone reported afterwards that Chapman has been dealing with an Achilles injury, which might provide some context for the fact that he’s now given up at least one run in each of his last five appearances. Of course, the wisdom of allowing an injured pitcher to keep trotting out in high leverage positions is questionable. With Chad Green being lost for the season, the reliever corps is looking thinner quickly.

ESPN: Speaking of Green, the longtime bullpen stalwart for New York may have thrown his last pitch for the franchise following the news that he requires Tommy John surgery. It’s a big blow to the bullpen, as well as to Green, who is a free agent after the season and will likely have to accept a much smaller contract than he was in line for only a day or so ago. From the team’s perspective, the loss of Green means that the likes of Wandy Peralty, Miguel Castro, and Lucas Luetge will need to step up to keep the bullpen a strength for the squad.

New York Post | Peter Botte: Josh Donaldson doesn’t have any friends right now on the White Sox following his disparaging comments to Tim Anderson on Saturday, and it’s an issue that Aaron Boone needed to address with the media. Boone stated that he believes Donaldson’s statement that he had no malicious intent, but that Donaldson should not have said anything to Anderson in the first place. Boone said invoking Jackie Robinson’s name was not appropriate, and that he doesn’t believe there is an issue with Donaldson in the Yankee clubhouse.