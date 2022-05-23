Rivalry Roundup: Red Sox win wild one, Rays lose wild one

Yesterday saw the Yankees drop both games of the doubleheader against the White Sox in frustrating fashion, ending that chaotic series. Despite taking those losses, the Yankees still remain at the top of the heap with the best record in baseball.

As that was happening, their competition in the AL were playing some wild games. Let’s check in on Sunday’s action in today’s edition of the Rivalry Roundup.

Looking for a series sweep, the Jays fell short in the series finale. Cincinnati struck quickly scoring two runs on an Aristides Aquino ground-rule double. Toronto fought their way back into the game with runs in the second and third, but their offense dried up after that. After stranding a couple runners, Reds’ pitchers retired the last 11-straight Blue Jays’ hitters. Joey Votto’s eighth inning home run ended up being all the offense they needed to seal the win. Cincinnati’s pitching was pretty good all day, but Alexis Díaz led the way, retiring all six batters he faced, striking out three.

While they only held a one-run lead for most of the game, it seemed like the Red Sox were on their way to a straightforward win. They still got it in the end, but the last two innings got wild. Losing 3-2 and down to their last out in the ninth, Eugenio Suárez tied the game with a long home run deep into the Green Monster seats. They then took the lead on Adam Frazier’s 10th inning RBI single, turning the tables. However, it wasn’t meant to be for Seattle. Enrique Hernández tied the game with a single and a couple batters later, Franchy Cordero hit a grand slam to walk it off.

Houston pretty much led from wire to wire as they finished off a series win over their in-state rivals. Jose Altuve led off the game for the Astros with a home run, and they never relinquished the lead. José Urquidy was very good, allowing one run in 6.2 innings while striking out 10. Texas did have a chance in the bottom of the ninth, scoring a run and loaded the bases, brining the potential go-ahead run to the plate. However, Jonah Heim grounded into a game-ending double play.

Oh, Royals. Kansas City were in control of this game for seven innings, having seemingly broken it open with a five-run sixth. Starter Brady Singer was good for them, going seven scoreless innings. However, things went south once they went to the bullpen. Minnesota scored five runs in the eighth, and then two more in the ninth, taking the lead and completely flipping the script. Former Yankees Gary Sánchez and Gio Urshela chipped in with two and one RBI apiece as the Twins completed a comeback after being down to less than 1% win expectancy.

Speaking of teams winning after being way down in win expectancy: the Baltimore Orioles! The Rays got going quickly, scoring four runs before the Orioles even came to the plate. Baltimore chipped away at that deficit, but they were still trailing 6-4 when the came to bat in the bottom of the ninth. Down to their last out, Austin Hays singled to drive home two runs, tying the game. After neither team scored in the 10th, former Yankee Rougned Odor won the game in the 11th, with one of the weirdest walk-offs you’ll see.

Meanwhile in his second career game, Adley Rutschman went 1-5 with a single and a hit by pitch.