Yankees prospects: Ken Waldichuk keeps shoving in Triple-A

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 6-2 at Worcester Red Sox
SS Oswald Peraza 1-5, 2 K
LF Miguel Andújar 1-5, RBI
DH Greg Bird 1-5, K
RF Phillip Evans 0-3, K
3B Derek Dietrich 1-4, 2 K
2B José Peraza 2-4, 2B, 3 RBI
1B Ronald Guzmán 0-3, K
C David Freitas 4-4, HR, 2 RBI — have a day David
CF Ryan LaMarre 0-2, K
Ken Waldichuk 5.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 9 K, 1 HR — nice Triple-A debut
Ryan Weber 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (win)
Greg Weissert 1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 3 K, 1 HR
Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 4-1 vs. Reading Fightin Phils
SS Anthony Volpe 2-3, HR, RBI, K, SB, throwing error — five homers, 18 steals on the year
RF Brandon Lockridge 1-3, BB, K
DH Josh Breaux 1-4, 2 K
CF Jesson Rosario 1-4, fielding error
LF Blake Perkins 1-3, RBI, K
3B Chad Bell 0-4, 3 K
C Rodolfo Duran 1-3, 2B, BB, fielding error
2B Jesus Bastidas 0-4, K
1B Max Burt 1-2, 2B, RBI, SF
Jhony Brito 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 2 K
Carson Coleman 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K
Steven Jennings 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K
Emmannuel Ramirez 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K
Derek Craft 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: at Brooklyn Cyclones
Game one: L, 5-4 (seven innings)
SS Trey Sweeney 0-4, K
CF Everson Pereira 3-4
2B Cooper Bowman 1-4, SB
1B Tyler Hardman 0-3, 2 K
C Anthony Seigler 1-1, 2 BB
3B James Nelson 0-1, 2 K
LF Aldenis Sanchez 1-3, 2 RBI, 2 K
DH Eric Wagaman 0-3, K
RF Pat DeMarco 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI, K
T.J. Sikkema 2.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 3 K, 2 HR (loss)
Alex Mauricio 1.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 2 K, 1 HR
Carlos Gomez 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1BB, 2 K
Game two: L, 3-1 (seven innings)
SS Trey Sweeney 0-3, K
CF Everson Pereira 1-3, 3B K
DH Cooper Bowman 0-3, RBI
1B Eric Henson 0-3
C Carlos Narvaez 0-3, K
RF Pat DeMarco 0-2, 2 K
3B Eduardo Torrealba 0-2, K
2B Carlos Perez 0-1, K
LF Aaron Palensky 0-2, 2 K — just one hit in this one for Hudson Valley
Blas Castano 6 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 0 BB, 8 K (loss)
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 6-2 vs. St. Lucie Mets
SS Alexander Vargas 1-4, 2 K
CF Jasson Dominguez 2-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 K — the Martian slowly staring to come around
C Antonio Gomez 2-4
1B Anthony Garcia 0-3, BB, 3 K
3B Marcos Cabrera 1-3, HR, 2 RBI, BB, K
LF Alan Mejia 1-4, 3 K
DH Connor Cannon 1-3, HR, RBI, BB, K
2B Roberto Chirinos 1-4, K
RF Raimfer Salinas 1-3, BB, K, SB
Josue Panacual 6 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 6 K (win)
Bailey Dees 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (hold)
Rylan Anderson 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (hold)
Harold Cortijo 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K
Completion of game suspended 5/21: W, 5-0
SS Alexander Vargas 0-4, BB, 2 K, throwing error
CF Jasson Dominguez 3-4, 2B, 3B, 2 RBI, BB
DH Antonio Gomez 0-3, 2 BB, 2 K
1B Anthony Garcia 1-4, RBI, BB, 2 K, 2 SB
3B Marcos Cabrera 0-4, BB, 2 K
LF Grant Richardson 3-4, 2B, K, SB
C Ben Rice 0-5, K
RF Raimfer Salinas 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI, K
2B Luis Santos 2-3
Chandler Champlain 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 9 K
Kevin Milam 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K
Zach Messinger 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K
Trevor Holloway 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K
