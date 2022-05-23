Yankees prospects: Ken Waldichuk keeps shoving in Triple-A

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 6-2 at Worcester Red Sox

SS Oswald Peraza 1-5, 2 K

LF Miguel Andújar 1-5, RBI

DH Greg Bird 1-5, K

RF Phillip Evans 0-3, K

3B Derek Dietrich 1-4, 2 K

2B José Peraza 2-4, 2B, 3 RBI

1B Ronald Guzmán 0-3, K

C David Freitas 4-4, HR, 2 RBI — have a day David

CF Ryan LaMarre 0-2, K

Ken Waldichuk 5.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 9 K, 1 HR — nice Triple-A debut

Ryan Weber 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (win)

Greg Weissert 1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 3 K, 1 HR

Ken Waldi-CHUCKED it today in his Triple-A debut

5.1 IP // 3 H // 1 R // 1 ER // 2 BB // 9 K // 1 HR // 1.69 ERA pic.twitter.com/jFqjRfziwc — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) May 22, 2022

Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 4-1 vs. Reading Fightin Phils

SS Anthony Volpe 2-3, HR, RBI, K, SB, throwing error — five homers, 18 steals on the year

RF Brandon Lockridge 1-3, BB, K

DH Josh Breaux 1-4, 2 K

CF Jesson Rosario 1-4, fielding error

LF Blake Perkins 1-3, RBI, K

3B Chad Bell 0-4, 3 K

C Rodolfo Duran 1-3, 2B, BB, fielding error

2B Jesus Bastidas 0-4, K

1B Max Burt 1-2, 2B, RBI, SF

Jhony Brito 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 2 K

Carson Coleman 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Steven Jennings 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Emmannuel Ramirez 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

Derek Craft 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K

Jhony Brito



5 IP, 0 ER (1 R), 3 H, 2 K



His 1.24 ERA on the season marks the best in both the Eastern League and Yankees organization. pic.twitter.com/xUuRDlzD65 — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) May 22, 2022

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: at Brooklyn Cyclones

Game one: L, 5-4 (seven innings)

SS Trey Sweeney 0-4, K

CF Everson Pereira 3-4

2B Cooper Bowman 1-4, SB

1B Tyler Hardman 0-3, 2 K

C Anthony Seigler 1-1, 2 BB

3B James Nelson 0-1, 2 K

LF Aldenis Sanchez 1-3, 2 RBI, 2 K

DH Eric Wagaman 0-3, K

RF Pat DeMarco 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI, K

T.J. Sikkema 2.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 3 K, 2 HR (loss)

Alex Mauricio 1.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 2 K, 1 HR

Carlos Gomez 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1BB, 2 K

Game two: L, 3-1 (seven innings)

SS Trey Sweeney 0-3, K

CF Everson Pereira 1-3, 3B K

DH Cooper Bowman 0-3, RBI

1B Eric Henson 0-3

C Carlos Narvaez 0-3, K

RF Pat DeMarco 0-2, 2 K

3B Eduardo Torrealba 0-2, K

2B Carlos Perez 0-1, K

LF Aaron Palensky 0-2, 2 K — just one hit in this one for Hudson Valley

Blas Castano 6 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 0 BB, 8 K (loss)

Aldenis drives in pair and we pull to within 1!



5-4 to the home half of 6 pic.twitter.com/1drzx8qmFe — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) May 22, 2022

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 6-2 vs. St. Lucie Mets

SS Alexander Vargas 1-4, 2 K

CF Jasson Dominguez 2-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 K — the Martian slowly staring to come around

C Antonio Gomez 2-4

1B Anthony Garcia 0-3, BB, 3 K

3B Marcos Cabrera 1-3, HR, 2 RBI, BB, K

LF Alan Mejia 1-4, 3 K

DH Connor Cannon 1-3, HR, RBI, BB, K

2B Roberto Chirinos 1-4, K

RF Raimfer Salinas 1-3, BB, K, SB

Josue Panacual 6 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 6 K (win)

Bailey Dees 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (hold)

Rylan Anderson 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (hold)

Harold Cortijo 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K

Completion of game suspended 5/21: W, 5-0

SS Alexander Vargas 0-4, BB, 2 K, throwing error

CF Jasson Dominguez 3-4, 2B, 3B, 2 RBI, BB

DH Antonio Gomez 0-3, 2 BB, 2 K

1B Anthony Garcia 1-4, RBI, BB, 2 K, 2 SB

3B Marcos Cabrera 0-4, BB, 2 K

LF Grant Richardson 3-4, 2B, K, SB

C Ben Rice 0-5, K

RF Raimfer Salinas 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI, K

2B Luis Santos 2-3

Chandler Champlain 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 9 K

Kevin Milam 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Zach Messinger 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K

Trevor Holloway 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K