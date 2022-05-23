Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/23/22

A sudden late-May heat wave struck New York this weekend, and the Yankees ended up sleep-walking through Sunday’s doubleheader. They looked pretty unthreatening through both games, but they’ll have a chance to put a rough series behind them tonight. Baltimore comes to town, as the Yankees try to put stop a losing streak before it really starts.

Things stay busy on the site as well, as Matt catches you up on what happened around the AL last night, and also looks ahead to this week’s three-game set with the Orioles. Chris will continue his review of the players the Yankees passed on in free agency last winter, John reminisces on Chad Green’s finest moments in pinstripes, and Peter starts a fascinating series on the factor of pitch separation on the Yankee pitching staff.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

Streaming: YES Network, MASN

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Fun Questions:

1. Will Joey Gallo finish the season with an above-average batting line?

2. Will the Rangers come back and win their series again over in the NHL playoffs?