New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox: Luis Severino vs. Michael Kopech

A long, hot day for baseball concludes with the Yankees and White Sox wrapping up their doubleheader on ESPN’s Sunday night game. At this point, I assume these two teams have to be happy to see the last of each other, barring a potential meetup in the playoffs. The Yankees lost the matinee today but can still take the series with a win tonight, which would clinch their 10th series victory in a row.

Luis Severino starts, coming off a great start against the Baltimore Orioles, when he allowed only one run on one hit over six innings, with seven strikeouts. He’ll be matched by Michael Kopech. Recently returned from the paternity list, his last start was also against the Yankees, on May 15th. He earned the loss despite only giving up one hit over six innings, as he walked four batters. Kopech’s 1.54 ERA is excellent, but his xERA of 3.01 suggests he’s not quite that dominant in reality.

The Yankees will take advantage of some of the players with them today with Joey Gallo and Kyle Higashioka on the COVID-IL and Estevan Florial up as the 27th man for the doubleheader. Rob Brantly will make his 2022 season debut and catch the nightcap since Jose Trevino handled a long afternoon in the opener, and Florial gets the nod in place of Aaron Hicks in center field. Interestingly, he’ll bat sixth, ahead of more familiar names like Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Marwin Gonzalez (starting in left field for Gallo). Gleyber Torres also returns to the starting lineup at second after sitting in the first game, swapping places on the bench with Josh Donaldson. DJ LeMahieu will play third.

How to watch:

Location: Yankees Stadium — Bronx, NY

First pitch: 7:08 p.m. EST

TV broadcast: ESPN

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1280, WVMP

Online stream: N/A

For updates, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.