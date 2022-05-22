Yankees prospects: Manny Bañuelos continues to blank opponents

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 7-6 at Worcester Red Sox
CF Estevan Florial 2-5, 1 RBI, 2 K, 1 CS
SS Oswald Peraza 0-4, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K
1B Greg Bird 3-4, 1 HR, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R — ca caw
RF Phillip Evans 0-4, 2 K
2B-3B Derek Dietrich 1-4, 1 2B, 1 R
DH Ronald Guzmán 1-4, 1 R, 3 K
C Max McDowell 1-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, catcher’s interference
C Rob Brantly 0-1, 1 K
LF Ender Inciarte 1-3, 1 R, 1 K
LF Ryan LaMarre 1-1, 1 2B, 1 R
3B Armando Alvarez 1-2, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 R — got tossed after a bench-clearing dust up
2B José Peraza 0-1
Manny Bañuelos 5.2 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 2 BB, 7 K — it’s gotta be tempting to see if he’s still got it
Reggie McClain 0.2 IP, 3 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 2 K
Trevor Lane 0.2 IP, 1 R,1 H, 1 BB, 1 HR
Braden Bristo 0.1 IP, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 H, 1 BB (hold)
Shelby Miller 1.2 IP, 0 ,R 1 H, 1 BB, 3 K (win, blown save)
Manny Bañuelos with lucky number 7️⃣ tonight.— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) May 21, 2022
5.2 IP // 3 H // 0 R // 2 BB // 7 K // 2.35 ERA pic.twitter.com/qv0JS6GKRS
Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 10-1 vs. Reading Fightin Phils
SS Anthony Volpe 1-5, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 K
LF Elijah Dunham 2-5, 1 HR, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 1 R, 1 K
C Josh Breaux 2-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB
CF Brandon Lockridge 0-4, 1 K
DH Jeisson Rosario 0-3, 1 R, 1 BB
1B Chad Bell 2-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 R
2B Jesus Bastidas 1-4, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 K
RF Michael Beltre 2-3, 2 R, 1 BB
3B Oliver Dunn 2-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 K — 11 RBI in eight games, solid start
Luis Medina 4.1 IP, 1 R, 3 H, 3 BB, 4 K
Josh Maciejewski 3.2 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 7 K (win)
Carlos Espinal 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 K
Bombs away Elijah Dunham!— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) May 22, 2022
His two-run bomb to dead center plus an Oliver Dunn RBI double extends our lead to 7-1 after seven! pic.twitter.com/F3SjHtV6ZV
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 12-2 at Brooklyn Cyclones
SS Trey Sweeney 1-4, 1 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB, 2 K
CF Everson Pereira 3-5, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K
2B Cooper Bowman 1-5, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB, 3 K
3B Tyler Hardman 1-4, 1 R, 1 BB, fielding error
C Anthony Seigler 2-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 3 R
DH Spencer Henson 1-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 K
LF James Nelson 2-3, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 K — nothing like a first inning grand slam
RF Aldenis Sanchez 2-4, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 SB
1B Eric Wagaman 1-5, 1 K
Beck Way 5 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 7 K (win)
Jhonatan Munoz 2.1 IP, 2 R, 1 H, 4 BB, 3 K
Nelson L. Alvarez 0.2 IP, 0 R, 2 H
Ryan Miller 1 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K
They don't call him Sweet Swingin' James for nothing! Adios, baseball!— Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) May 21, 2022
5-0 before Brooklyn even picks up the bats. pic.twitter.com/8YPStaE6Rc
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: T7, 4-0 vs. St. Lucie Mets (suspended due to power issue)
SS Alexander Vargas 0-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K, throwing error — 10th error of the season
CF Jasson Dominguez 2-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 BB
DH Antonio Gomez 0-2, 2 BB, 1 K
1B Anthony Garcia 0-3, 1 BB, 2 K, 2 SB
3B Marcos Cabrera 0-3, 1 BB, 2 K
LF Grant Richardson 2-3, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 K, 1 SB
C Ben Rice 0-4, 1 R, 1 K
RF Raimfer Salinas 1-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 K
2B Luis Santos 2-2, 1 2B, 1 R
Chandler Champlain 5 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 9 K
Kevin Milam 1 IP, 0 R, 2 K
Unfortunately - we are experiencing technical difficulties at GMS Field.— Tampa Tarpons (@TampaTarpons) May 22, 2022
The rest of tonight's game will be postponed and pick up right where we left off tomorrow at 12:00 PM EST.
See you then Tarpons fans!
