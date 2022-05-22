 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Yankees prospects: Manny Bañuelos continues to blank opponents

Recapping the Yankees’ minor league affiliates’ results from May 21st.

By Ryan Pavich
/ new

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 7-6 at Worcester Red Sox

CF Estevan Florial 2-5, 1 RBI, 2 K, 1 CS
SS Oswald Peraza 0-4, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K
1B Greg Bird 3-4, 1 HR, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R — ca caw
RF Phillip Evans 0-4, 2 K
2B-3B Derek Dietrich 1-4, 1 2B, 1 R
DH Ronald Guzmán 1-4, 1 R, 3 K
C Max McDowell 1-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, catcher’s interference
C Rob Brantly 0-1, 1 K
LF Ender Inciarte 1-3, 1 R, 1 K
LF Ryan LaMarre 1-1, 1 2B, 1 R
3B Armando Alvarez 1-2, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 R — got tossed after a bench-clearing dust up
2B José Peraza 0-1

Manny Bañuelos 5.2 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 2 BB, 7 K — it’s gotta be tempting to see if he’s still got it
Reggie McClain 0.2 IP, 3 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 2 K
Trevor Lane 0.2 IP, 1 R,1 H, 1 BB, 1 HR
Braden Bristo 0.1 IP, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 H, 1 BB (hold)
Shelby Miller 1.2 IP, 0 ,R 1 H, 1 BB, 3 K (win, blown save)

Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 10-1 vs. Reading Fightin Phils

SS Anthony Volpe 1-5, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 K
LF Elijah Dunham 2-5, 1 HR, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 1 R, 1 K
C Josh Breaux 2-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB
CF Brandon Lockridge 0-4, 1 K
DH Jeisson Rosario 0-3, 1 R, 1 BB
1B Chad Bell 2-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 R
2B Jesus Bastidas 1-4, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 K
RF Michael Beltre 2-3, 2 R, 1 BB
3B Oliver Dunn 2-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 K — 11 RBI in eight games, solid start

Luis Medina 4.1 IP, 1 R, 3 H, 3 BB, 4 K
Josh Maciejewski 3.2 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 7 K (win)
Carlos Espinal 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 K

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 12-2 at Brooklyn Cyclones

SS Trey Sweeney 1-4, 1 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB, 2 K
CF Everson Pereira 3-5, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K
2B Cooper Bowman 1-5, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB, 3 K
3B Tyler Hardman 1-4, 1 R, 1 BB, fielding error
C Anthony Seigler 2-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 3 R
DH Spencer Henson 1-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 K
LF James Nelson 2-3, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 K — nothing like a first inning grand slam
RF Aldenis Sanchez 2-4, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 SB
1B Eric Wagaman 1-5, 1 K

Beck Way 5 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 7 K (win)
Jhonatan Munoz 2.1 IP, 2 R, 1 H, 4 BB, 3 K
Nelson L. Alvarez 0.2 IP, 0 R, 2 H
Ryan Miller 1 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: T7, 4-0 vs. St. Lucie Mets (suspended due to power issue)

SS Alexander Vargas 0-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K, throwing error — 10th error of the season
CF Jasson Dominguez 2-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 BB
DH Antonio Gomez 0-2, 2 BB, 1 K
1B Anthony Garcia 0-3, 1 BB, 2 K, 2 SB
3B Marcos Cabrera 0-3, 1 BB, 2 K
LF Grant Richardson 2-3, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 K, 1 SB
C Ben Rice 0-4, 1 R, 1 K
RF Raimfer Salinas 1-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 K
2B Luis Santos 2-2, 1 2B, 1 R

Chandler Champlain 5 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 9 K
Kevin Milam 1 IP, 0 R, 2 K

More From Pinstripe Alley

Loading comments...