Yankees prospects: Manny Bañuelos continues to blank opponents

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 7-6 at Worcester Red Sox

CF Estevan Florial 2-5, 1 RBI, 2 K, 1 CS

SS Oswald Peraza 0-4, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K

1B Greg Bird 3-4, 1 HR, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R — ca caw

RF Phillip Evans 0-4, 2 K

2B-3B Derek Dietrich 1-4, 1 2B, 1 R

DH Ronald Guzmán 1-4, 1 R, 3 K

C Max McDowell 1-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, catcher’s interference

C Rob Brantly 0-1, 1 K

LF Ender Inciarte 1-3, 1 R, 1 K

LF Ryan LaMarre 1-1, 1 2B, 1 R

3B Armando Alvarez 1-2, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 R — got tossed after a bench-clearing dust up

2B José Peraza 0-1



Manny Bañuelos 5.2 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 2 BB, 7 K — it’s gotta be tempting to see if he’s still got it

Reggie McClain 0.2 IP, 3 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 2 K

Trevor Lane 0.2 IP, 1 R,1 H, 1 BB, 1 HR

Braden Bristo 0.1 IP, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 H, 1 BB (hold)

Shelby Miller 1.2 IP, 0 ,R 1 H, 1 BB, 3 K (win, blown save)

Manny Bañuelos with lucky number 7️⃣ tonight.

5.2 IP // 3 H // 0 R // 2 BB // 7 K // 2.35 ERA pic.twitter.com/qv0JS6GKRS — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) May 21, 2022

Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 10-1 vs. Reading Fightin Phils

SS Anthony Volpe 1-5, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 K

LF Elijah Dunham 2-5, 1 HR, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 1 R, 1 K

C Josh Breaux 2-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB

CF Brandon Lockridge 0-4, 1 K

DH Jeisson Rosario 0-3, 1 R, 1 BB

1B Chad Bell 2-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 R

2B Jesus Bastidas 1-4, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 K

RF Michael Beltre 2-3, 2 R, 1 BB

3B Oliver Dunn 2-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 K — 11 RBI in eight games, solid start



Luis Medina 4.1 IP, 1 R, 3 H, 3 BB, 4 K

Josh Maciejewski 3.2 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 7 K (win)

Carlos Espinal 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 K

Bombs away Elijah Dunham!



His two-run bomb to dead center plus an Oliver Dunn RBI double extends our lead to 7-1 after seven! pic.twitter.com/F3SjHtV6ZV — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) May 22, 2022

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 12-2 at Brooklyn Cyclones

SS Trey Sweeney 1-4, 1 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB, 2 K

CF Everson Pereira 3-5, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K

2B Cooper Bowman 1-5, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB, 3 K

3B Tyler Hardman 1-4, 1 R, 1 BB, fielding error

C Anthony Seigler 2-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 3 R

DH Spencer Henson 1-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 K

LF James Nelson 2-3, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 K — nothing like a first inning grand slam

RF Aldenis Sanchez 2-4, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 SB

1B Eric Wagaman 1-5, 1 K



Beck Way 5 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 7 K (win)

Jhonatan Munoz 2.1 IP, 2 R, 1 H, 4 BB, 3 K

Nelson L. Alvarez 0.2 IP, 0 R, 2 H

Ryan Miller 1 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

They don't call him Sweet Swingin' James for nothing! Adios, baseball!

5-0 before Brooklyn even picks up the bats. pic.twitter.com/8YPStaE6Rc — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) May 21, 2022

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: T7, 4-0 vs. St. Lucie Mets (suspended due to power issue)

SS Alexander Vargas 0-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K, throwing error — 10th error of the season

CF Jasson Dominguez 2-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 BB

DH Antonio Gomez 0-2, 2 BB, 1 K

1B Anthony Garcia 0-3, 1 BB, 2 K, 2 SB

3B Marcos Cabrera 0-3, 1 BB, 2 K

LF Grant Richardson 2-3, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 K, 1 SB

C Ben Rice 0-4, 1 R, 1 K

RF Raimfer Salinas 1-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 K

2B Luis Santos 2-2, 1 2B, 1 R



Chandler Champlain 5 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 9 K

Kevin Milam 1 IP, 0 R, 2 K