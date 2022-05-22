Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/22/22

The Yankees opened their homestand with yet another victory, taking down the White Sox 7-5. DJ LeMahieu delivered the big blow, knocking out a grand slam in the second inning — the Yankees also finally got a good outing against Dallas Keuchel — and the Yankees held on through a series of bullpen miscues to secure the series opener. Now they’ll have a chance to secure yet another series victory — as well as become the first team to 30 wins — with a win in either game of a doubleheader today.

Before we get into all of that, let’s take a look at what’s in store on the site. I’ll recap the results from the Yankees’ rivals last night, and Estevão has a double-feature on how the team will handle losing Luis Gil for the season as well as looking at the Anthony Rizzo signing through the lens of another monolith team out west. Matt takes us back to the day the Yankees managed to score double-digit runs without earning a single one of them, and then Joe looks into how Chad Green’s absence will effect the Yankee bullpen.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox

Game 1:

Time: 3:08 p.m. EST

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Game 2:

Time: 7:08 p.m. EST

TV: ESPN

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Fun Questions:

1. Does the series winning streak survive the rest of the month?

2. How’s your weekend going?