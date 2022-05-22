New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox: Jameson Taillon vs. Johnny Cueto

It’s a hot, muggy day at the Stadium, so both the Yankees and the White Sox better be well-hydrated as they prepare to play two today. The Yankees won the opener of the three-game set yesterday, 7-5, and will be looking to sweep both the doubleheader and the series to make it an even 10 series wins in a row.

Jameson Taillon gets the ball in game one, coming off his shakiest start of the season at Baltimore. That being said, he only allowed three runs in five innings, continuing his streak of allowing three or fewer runs in every start to begin the season. He owns the third-lowest walk rate (2.6 percent) in the majors at the moment, but that won’t be of much use against a free-swinging Chicago lineup. First pitch strike will be key in this matchup, as will command of the cutter low gloveside. In seven starts, Taillon is 4-1 with a 3.28 ERA, 3.54 FIP, and 27 strikeouts in 35.2 innings.

Taillon will face off against Johnny Cueto. The wily veteran was recently promoted to the majors after signing a minor league contract with the White Sox in the offseason, and flashed vintage Cueto form in his first start of the season — six shutout innings against the Royals giving up two hits and two walks with seven strikeouts. He’s had success against the Yankees in his career, pitching to a 1.80 ERA with 34 strikeouts against 10 walks in five starts, and has been the golden standard among pitchers for disrupting timing and varying windups, so the Yankees batters will have to be doubly focused at the plate.

The Yankees roll out a mostly unchanged lineup to the one that tagged Keuchel and the Sox for seven yesterday. Josh Donaldson remains in the lineup after his unsavory episode with Tim Anderson. Marwin Gonzalez also comes in, sending Gleyber Torres to the bench. Joey Gallo and Kyle Higashioka will not be with the team today, as they were placed on the COVID-IL just before gametime. Estevan Florial is the “27th man” for the doubleheader, and catcher Rob Brantly & reliever David McKay will take Higgy & Gallo’s roster spots.

The White Sox make one change to their lineup from yesterday. Adam Engel will play right, pushing Gavin Sheets to first, José Abreu to DH, Yasmani Grandal to catcher, and Reese McGuire to the bench. It should be an interesting contest after yesterday’s event. Let’s see if the the Southsiders come out with an added edge.

How to watch:

Location: Yankees Stadium — Bronx, NY

First pitch: 3:05 p.m. EST

TV broadcast: Amazon Prime Video, NBCS-Chicago

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1280

Online stream: N/A

