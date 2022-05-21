Yankees place Chad Green on injured list with elbow strain

The Yankees placed Chad Green on the 15-day IL with an elbow strain, two days after Green walked off the mound in Baltimore with pain in his right forearm. The club recalled Ron Marinaccio to take Green’s spot on the active roster for the time being.

Manager Aaron Boone stated yesterday that there was “definitely concern” about the severity of Green’s injury, and the nature of the ailment certainly lends itself to Tommy John surgery speculation. We’ll have to keep our fingers crossed that Green is able to avoid a lengthy absence, but things aren’t looking great at the moment.

Green had gotten off to a rocky start, but was starting to resemble his old self over the last couple weeks, bringing his ERA on the season down to 3.00 in the process. He’s slated to become a free agent after this year.

Marinaccio will get a crack at replacing Green. The 26-year-old right-hander showcased some impressive stuff after breaking camp with the club, but struggled in his first taste of the big leagues, allowing five runs across four innings. He’s excelled back in Triple-A, striking out 15 against just one walk in 6.2 innings.