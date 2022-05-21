Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Luis Gil posts message about his injury

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 regular season season is well underway, we’ll see more action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!

Luis Gil reacts to injury

In his most recent start for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Gil pulled himself out of the game with an injury. It turns out that he will reportedly need Tommy John surgery, effectively ending his season. Gil threw 21.2 innings in the minors this year with a 7.89 ERA in six starts, including one major league start for four frames.

The news is very unfortunate but I am very grateful to God and I always will be because I know that God does everything with a purpose, you just have to have faith and keep your head up, this is not over, I will be back soon, thanks to all the fans I'm going to miss you pic.twitter.com/4h5B1JGAkA — Luis Gil (@thegil81) May 21, 2022

What’s better than an Aaron Judge series recap video? Two of them!

The Yankees have been baseball’s best team this year, which means a lot of Judge series recap videos our way. Below you will see a recap from the series in Chicago against the White Sox and against the Orioles in Baltimore. Check them out!

Joey Gallo home run action shot

Gallo hasn’t had the best of starts to his 2022 season, but did crush a homer against the White Sox this past week. There was some hope that his blast could spark his bat a little more, but he hasn’t recorded a hit since that homer, entering Saturday. Hopefully, for himself and the Yankees, he can find his power stroke again.