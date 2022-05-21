Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/21/22

The Yankees were washed out last night, giving the club a brief respite from what was a long stretch of games. The team is also suffering its first significant injuries of the year, with Chad Green down with a possibly serious forearm injury, and Luis Gil, who would’ve been a prime spot start candidate, likely to undergo Tommy John surgery. We’ll see if the Yankees can keep their winning ways going as they hit a light bit of adversity.

On the site, Peter reviews last night’s AL action, Andres runs down the Yankees’ options if Aaron Hicks continues to struggle, and Chris takes the opportunity to look at how some of the free agents the Yankees passed up last winter have fared so far in 2022.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

Streaming: YES Network, NBC Sports Chicago, MLB Network (out-of-market)

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Fun Questions:

1. If you needed just one inning, would you rather it be thrown by Clay Holmes or Michael King right now?

2. Who will the Yankees use next for a spot start? Or will they use a bullpen game type strategy?