Yankees-White Sox game postponed by rain, doubleheader scheduled for Sunday

The Yankees announced that tonight’s game against the White Sox has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Sunday. Only tickets for Sunday’s originally scheduled game will be valid for the doubleheader, while those with tickets for tonight’s game will have to exchange them for another contest.

The rainout does give a bit of a breather to a Yankee team that’s played 13 games in 12 days and was in the middle of what would have been a three-week stretch with no off-days. With 10 games now scheduled for the next nine days, however, the Yankees will need to find another spot starter, or else navigate a bullpen game. The last spot starter they called up, Luis Gil, exited his most recent start with an injury. Of options on the big league roster, Clarke Schmidt is probably the most stretched out.

For now, the Yankees will rest before getting back to work tomorrow. First pitch is slated for 1:05 EST on what will be a sweltering spring day in the Bronx