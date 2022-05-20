Yankees prospects: Matt Sauer fires three-hit ball into eighth

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 2-3 vs. Worcester Red Sox
LF-RF Estevan Florial 1-4, 2B, 2 K
CF Ender Inciarte 0-4, 2 K
3B-LF Miguel Andújar 1-4, RBI, throwing error — game-tying single in 9th
1B Greg Bird 1-4
RF Phillip Evans 0-3, K — ejected in 7th
RF Evan Alexander 0-0
PH-2B Derek Dietrich 0-1, K
SS José Peraza 0-3
DH Rob Brantly 1-2, HBP
C David Freitas 1-3, catcher’s interference
2B-3B Armando Alvarez 0-3
Hayden Wesneski 4 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 5 K, HBP
David McKay 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K, balk — still not bad relief
Shelby Miller 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K
Greg Weissert 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 0 K, HR — gave up walk-off homer to Roberto Ramos
Miggy coming in CLUTCH with the RBI-single to tie the game at 1-1 in top nine pic.twitter.com/oAJXWwE6nS— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) May 20, 2022
Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 4-12 vs. Reading Fightin Phils
DH Brandon Lockridge 1-5, 3 K, SB
RF Elijah Dunham 1-4, 2 RBI, K, SF, SB, outfield assist
C Josh Breaux 0-4, BB, K, pickoff error — .681 OPS
CF Blake Perkins 1-4, 2 K, SB
3B Chad Bell 1-4, RBI, 2 K
SS Jesus Bastidas 2-4, K, CS, throwing error — just a regular day off for Anthony Volpe
LF Michael Beltre 0-3, BB, K, SB
2B Oliver Dunn 2-4, 2 K
1B Max Burt 2-3, 2 2B, BB, RBI, K, throwing error
Sean Boyle 6 IP, 5 H, 4 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 8 K, HBP, HR
Steven Jennings 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K
Kyle Zurak 0.1 IP, 3 H, 7 R (6 ER), 2 BB, 2 K, HBP, WP (loss) — what an eighth inning
Derek Craft 1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 1 K, HR
Just one of those days. @ReadingFightins #ESPNnottop10 @ESPNAssignDesk pic.twitter.com/9WLbghZhnp— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) May 20, 2022
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 3-1 at Brooklyn Cyclones
DH Trey Sweeney 0-4, K
SS Cooper Bowman 1-4, 2B
3B Tyler Hardman 0-4, 2 K
1B Spencer Henson 1-3, BB, K
C Carlos Narvaez 1-3, BB — Anthony Seigler is now at High-A, too
CF Aldenis Sanchez 2-3, 2B, BB, K
LF Pat DeMarco 0-4, GIDP
2B Eduardo Torrealba 1-4, 2B, RBI, 2 K
RF Aaron Palensky 1-3, RBI
Matt Sauer 7.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 9 K, HR (win) — pretty dominant
Alex Mauricio 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K (save)
Untouchable. Sauer has fanned eight through seven and allowed just three hits. We'd say that's pretty good... pic.twitter.com/RbPEvmfkIB— Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) May 20, 2022
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 5-7 vs. St. Lucie Mets
SS Alexander Vargas 2-5, 2 K
CF Jasson Dominguez 0-2, BB, K, HBP, CS, picked off
3B Marcos Cabrera 0-4, 2 K1B Anthony Garcia 1-4, 2 RBI, K, SB
2B Benjamin Cowles 2-4, K, 2 errors
LF Grant Richardson 1-4, K, SB
RF Alan Mejia 0-3, BB, 3 K
DH Connor Cannon 0-2, 2 BB, RBI
C Ben Rice 0-4, K, GIDP
Richard Fitts 4.1 IP, 7 H, 5 R (4 ER), 0 BB, 8 K, 3 HR (loss) — gave up a 463-foot dinger, yowza
Harold Cortijo 1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 2 K, HR, HBP
Bailey Dees 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K
Enrique Santana 0.2 IP, 0 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 2 K, WP
Trevor Holloway 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K
