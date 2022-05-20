Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/20/22

Yesterday was a bit of a bummer with the Yankees missing an opportunity for a four-game sweep in Baltimore. But the team showed fight, tying it up in the ninth again before their weary bullpen coughed it up in the home half. The Yankees were missing Clay Holmes and Michael King, who needed rest, and since Jordan Montgomery wasn’t sharp through five, they had to turn to the bullpen in the sixth — an inning in which they also dealt with the unexpected loss of Chad Green due to injury.

These games where a lot works against you just happen, and the goal is to keep them to a minimum. The 2022 Yankees have done a good job of avoiding them. Shake it off, move on, and rebound with authority back at home against the White Sox tonight.

Today on the site, Jake will run through the Rivalry Roundup, Ryan will preview that three-game set against Chicago, and Erin will draw some lessons from the current version of the Red Sox that is disappointing fans in Boston. Later on, John will caution fans against making too many comparisons between this club and the 1998 Yankees, Matt will take us back in time to look at some pitchers who dominated the Yankees and pretty much no one else, and Ryan will return to answer your mailbag questions.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video, NBC Sports Chicago

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Fun Questions:

1. On a scale of 1-5, how would you rate the road trip through Chicago and Baltimore?

2. Will the White Sox recover from this shaky start to win the AL Central by season’s end?