Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

The vibes are quite good in New York at the moment. The Yankees have gone on a spree of winning ballgames, taking nine straight over the course of three swept series. Sure, the competition they faced over this stretch isn’t particularly good, but these are the games that you can’t afford to drop in a playoff race, and the games in April matter just as much as the ones in August and September. They’ll get a true test up in Toronto this week, and then we can assess just how legit this surge is.

Now that we’re a month into the season, the outlook of this team is starting to look a little clearer. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is adjusting to his role as the glue of the defense, and Anthony Rizzo is feasting on the pitches he’s seeing batting between Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. How sustainable is the success we’ve seen during this hot streak? Is there a pressing need that can’t be addressed just by internal improvement? If you’ve got questions like these, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday morning. All questions received by the night of May 5th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.