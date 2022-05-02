The baseball season has been underway for about a month at this point, and the past couple weeks in particular have been exciting for the ol’ Bombers of New York. After receiving excellent pitching all month long, the hitters shook off their spring doldrums, and since ending play on Easter Sunday at 5-5 with a dud of a series loss to the last-place Orioles, the Yankees have ripped off an 11-1 run (capped by nine wins in a row). They now sit atop the AL East in the early goings.

The vibes are great among Yankees fans at the moment, so why not bring back the FanPost Friday prompt? Chime in with an article about the following topic and we might feature you.

So:

Which Yankees player had the most encouraging April?

You can take this prompt in any direction you’d like, as the word “encouraging” offers a variety of different interpretations. Going on pure performance, Anthony Rizzo and Nestor Cortes probably had the best months, but there was a lot to feel good about from the likes of Aaron Judge, DJ LeMahieu, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Michael King, Clay Holmes, and more. Take your pick and make your case in at least 500 words!

Check out the FanPost section of Pinstripe Alley and let us know your thoughts. We’ll feature one of the submissions on the front page on Friday.

How will we select which FanPosts to promote to the front page? Some of it will be subjective. If you follow our tips, you should find yourself on the right track. We will also be looking for FanPosts with comments and recommendations. Depending on the number of responses we get, receiving some recs on your post could separate your FanPost from the crowd. Additionally, if your post has a number of comments then it may have sparked some worthwhile discussions. These are just a few things we’ll be looking for when we decide which post(s) to promote on the front page. We are always on the lookout for new talent, and the FanPost section can be a great way to get our attention.

Submit your answer in the FanPost section before May 6th for your post to be considered.