Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/2/22

I don’t know if the Yankees realized how frustrated their fans were after the middling 5-5 start that saw so many of the same traits from last year bubble up, but boy, have they responded since that dismal series in Baltimore. Four straight series wins, and 11-1 record, and nine W’s in a row! For a team that considers itself a World Series contender, beating Detroit, Cleveland, Baltimore, and Kansas City in series is expected; to sweep nearly all of them is a delightful treat and extremely appreciated.

Now, however, the boys from the Bronx will experience their toughest test yet: three games in Toronto in front of sure-to-be-raucous crowds at the Rogers Centre. They’ve played just one game worse than the Yankees since Opening Day, and Matt Blake’s pitching staff is going to have its hands full with that dangerous lineup of Vladdy, Springer, Bo, and company. Take it to ‘em, Yanks.

Today on the site, Matt will do our daily Rival Roundup, Josh will preview the pivotal series against the Blue Jays, and Mason will focus in on Lucas Luetge’s cutter, comparing it to others around the league. Later on, I’ll bring back the FanPost Friday prompt, and Ryan will ask for your mailbag questions.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays

Time: 7:07 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, Sportsnet

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Rogers Centre — Toronto, ON

Fun Questions:

1. Make one prediction about this much-anticipated three-game series in Toronto.

2. Who would you rather face at the peak of their powers — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or José Bautista? (No, you may not walk them.)