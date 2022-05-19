Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/19/22

Another day, another morning starting off with a recap of a Yankee victory. I could get quite used to this. The Yankees took their ninth-straight series victory on Wednesday, outlasting the Orioles in yet another win that feels like one they wouldn’t have gotten last year. It began with opportune hits and some luck running into poor fielding by the opponents, cruised through a dominant start by Gerrit Cole, and was capped off by some stellar defensive play to hold on. All in all it was a satisfying, if tense, win picked up.

Before New York goes for the four-game sweep today, Andrew will lead us off on the site with a recap of what the Yankees’ rivals did last night. Dan swings by to talk about how the Yankees’ success in promoting their pitching prospects from later in the draft is fueling their farm system’s revitalization, Sam talks about how DJ LeMahieu has been getting lackluster results against offspeed offerings, and Peter makes his case in favor of the deadened baseballs (spoiler alert: it benefits the Yankees). Finally, Matt takes us back in time to look at some pitchers who dominated the Yankees and pretty much no-one else.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles

Time: 12:35 p.m. EST

Streaming: YES, MASN

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Fun Questions:

1. Has Gerrit Cole done enough to work his way back into the early Cy Young discussion?

2. Which team has been the most disappointing this year?