Yankees prospects: Luis Gil leaves with apparent elbow injury

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 2-5 at Worcester Red Sox
CF Estevan Florial 2-5, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R, 2 K, 1 SB
SS Oswald Peraza 0-5, 3 K
3B Miguel Andújar 2-4
DH Greg Bird 2-4, 2 2B, 1 R
RF Phillip Evans 1-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 K
2B Derek Dietrich 0-4, 2 K
C Max McDowell 0-4, 3 K
1B Ronald Guzmán 1-4, 3 K
PR Evan Alexander 0-0
LF Ryan LaMarre 0-2, 1 BB
LF Ender Inciarte 1-1
Luis Gil 4.2 IP, 1 R, 3 H, 3 BB, 6 K, 1 HR — grabbed his elbow after a pitch and left the game
Michael Gomez 0.2 IP, 3 R, 3 H, 1 K (loss)
Trevor Lane 0.2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 K
Ron Marinaccio 2 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 5 K, 1 HR
Yankees Top 10 prospect, Luis Gil, leaves his start in Worcester with an arm injury after throwing a pitch pic.twitter.com/IIcIWkVjo5— Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) May 19, 2022
Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 7-6 vs. Reading Fightin Phils
SS Anthony Volpe 2-3, 1 2B, 2 R, 2 BB, 1 K, 2 SB, throwing error — 17th steal of the year
RF Elijah Dunham 2-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K
DH Josh Breaux 1-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R, 3 K
CF Brandon Lockridge 1-5, 2 RBI
LF Jeisson Rosario 0-4, 1 BB, 1 K
1B Chad Bell 2-4
2B Jesus Bastidas 0-3, 1 BB
C Rodolfo Durán 1-4, 1 R, 1 K
3B Max Burt 2-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 SB
Mitch Spence 5 IP, 6 R, 7 H, 1 BB, 4 K, 1 HR
Carson Coleman 2 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K — Double-A debut
Emmanuel Ramirez 1 IP, 0 R, 1 K (win)
Carlos Espinal 1 IP, 0 R, 2 K
Burt Bomb— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) May 18, 2022
Max Burt ties it up at six in the bottom of the sixth with his third homer on the season! pic.twitter.com/5bMHVRtYpF
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: L, 4-5 vs. Brooklyn Cyclones
RF Everson Pereira 0-2, 1 RBI, 3 BB
2B Cooper Bowman 1-5, 1 K
3B Tyler Hardman 1-4, 1 2B, 1 BB, 1 CS
PR James Nelson 0-0
C Carlos Narvaez 0-4, 1 BB, 2 K, catcher’s interference
CF Aldenis Sanchez 0-5, 1 K
1B Spencer Henson 2-4, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 CS
DH Eric Wagaman 2-4, 1 2B, 2 R, 1 BB
SS Cristian Perez 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K
LF Aaron Palensky 1-3, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB, fielding error
Will Warren 3.2 IP, 5 R, 4 ER, 5 H, 1 BB, 2 K (loss)
Tanner Myatt 2 IP, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K
Carlos Gomez 2.1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 BB, 2 K
Palensky helps bring it to 5-4 as we head to the Bottom of 8#repbx pic.twitter.com/5QhPGUepA0— Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) May 18, 2022
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 3-9 vs. St. Lucie Mets
SS Alexander Vargas 2-5, 2 RBI, 2 K, fielding error
CF Jasson Dominguez 2-5, 1 RBI, 2 K — leads the Tarpons with 30 hits this year
3B Marcos Cabrera 0-3, 2 BB, 2 K
DH Anthony Garcia 2-5, 3 K, 1 CS
C Anthony Seigler 0-3, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 K
LF Alan Mejia 1-3, 1 BB, 2 K
RF Kyle Battle 1-3, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 BB
1B Connor Cannon 1-2, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K
2B Roberto Chirinos 0-4, 2 K
Yon Castro 4.1 IP, 7 R, 7 H, 1 BB, 6 K, 1 HR
Ryan Anderson 1.2 IP, 2 R, 3 H, 2 BB, 2 K
Zach Messinger 2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 3 K
Danny Watson 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 K
