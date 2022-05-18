Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/18/22

Don’t look now, but we’ve got another winning streak on our hands. Aroldis Chapman did his best to make things interesting last night, but the Yankees escaped with a third straight win in Baltimore. They can cinch yet another series victory today, and they’ll have Gerrit Cole on the mound to support their efforts. Not the worst spot to be in.

To start your day on the site, let Ryan catch you up on the rest of the action around the AL. Elsewhere, Esteban unveils his new “at-bat of the week” series, Josh discusses the unpleasant experience of watching Aroldis Chapman, and John previews the Yankees’ matchup with Jordan Lyles tonight by looking back on their previous encounters with him this season.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

Streaming: YES, MASN

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Fun Questions:

1. Are the Yankees the biggest favorite to win their respective division, or is there another team more likely to secure a division crown?

2. Who’s gonna make the NBA Finals?