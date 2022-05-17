Pinstripe Alley Podcast Ep. 155: Bringer of Duff

In an early recording for this week’s episode, Andrew and Kunj discuss noodles in DC, Hillary Duff, and the Secret Life of Walter Mitty. Okay, we’re just kidding (though each gets a weird passing mention), as this is a Yankees podcast and the good ol’ Bombers have remained hot!

The Yankees took three out of four on the South Side of Chicago and won the first game in Baltimore on Monday night. The homering ways have continued, and Josh Donaldson in particular looks sharp. He’s homered three times in the past five games, bringing some serious extra-base pop that — despite decent numbers through the beginning of May — had been lacking until recently. Joey Gallo has picked up the pace of late as well, and the one-two punch of Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton is still as menacing as ever.

All these topics are in store, plus Nestor Cortes (yay!), Luis Severino (solid!), Jonathan Loáisiga (ehhhh), a familiar B-Ref leaderboard update, and our traditional Yankee and Manfred of the Week.

You can listen to the show on the web player below, or on any of your preferred podcast apps — to name a few, we’re on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, PlayerFM, and iHeartRadio.