New York Yankees @ Baltimore Orioles: Jameson Taillon vs. Spenser Watkins

It’s a day that ends in “Y”, which means that the Yankees have a chance to continue a winning streak. The team feels like it can do no wrong at the moment, and another matchup in Baltimore offers a clear opportunity to keep the good times rolling.

Jameson Taillon gets the start tonight. The right-hander has been flat-out solid so far, allowing just one or two runs in each of his six starts. That said, his outings have been on the shorter side, only once reaching six complete innings, and twice failing to reach five full. Nit-pick aside, Taillon has a 2.93 ERA and 3.25 FIP in 2022, and the Yankees surely are feeling pretty good these days when he takes the mound,

Opposite Taillon will be Spenser Watkins. The 29-year-old right-hander was drafted in 2014 by the Tigers but didn’t reach the majors until 2021 with Baltimore. He’s had, to put it lightly, a rough go of it at the highest level, with a 7.14 ERA and 6.16 FIP to his name across 80.2 innings in the bigs. Watkins does sport a true five-pitch mix, with a cutter to complement his 92-mph four-seamer, two breaking balls, and a changeup. Unfortunately for Watkins, five pitches aren’t much help when all of them are bad.

Watkins will have to contend with the red-hot Yankee lineup, which tonight will feature a full complement of sluggers. Aaron Hicks takes a seat, Aaron Judge slides to center field, and DJ LeMahieu handles third base duties while Josh Donaldson takes the DH slot.

How to watch:

Location: Oriole Park at Camden Yards - Baltimore, MD

First pitch: 7:05 PM ET

TV broadcast: YES Network, MASN

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1280, 98 Rock FM/WBAL NewsRadio AM/FM

Online stream: MLB.tv

