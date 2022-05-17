Around the Empire: Yankees news - 5/17/22

New York Post | Dan Martin: It felt like, back in April, the Yankees had too many men for too few roster spots. This seemed to be especially true in the infield, where five players were capable of starting at four positions, but almost a quarter of the way through the season, that seems to be just the right number. Manager Aaron Boone has done an excellent job rotating players in and out of the lineup while keeping everyone both productive and — so far — healthy.

New York Daily News | Kristie Ackert: The title of “Best Yankees Reliever” might bounce around on a weekly or even daily basis, but right now, it’s Clay Holmes, the right-hander with a 752 ERA+ (!!!). It’s particularly telling about his role with the Yankees that, before Joey Gallo gave the Yankees a little insurance on Sunday afternoon, Boone was ready to bring Holmes in for the save in a two-run game. Regardless of whether the Yankees rely on a true closer or not for the rest of the season, Holmes will be a huge part of the relief strategy.

NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: Where in the world is Ben Rortvedt? The catcher who came along in the spring trade with the Minnesota Twins has yet to suit up for the Yankees, battling a pair of injuries to start the year. The latest, described simply as a “bum knee,” may require surgery, furthering the time the lefty hitter will be on the shelf.

Yahoo! Sports | Mike Ashmore: Will Warren didn’t really make a splash in the eyes of scouts until he was a junior at Southeastern Louisiana, and now finds himself on a potential fast track through the Yankees’ minor league system. With 34 strikeouts in 25.1 innings for High-A Hudson Valley, the eighth-round pick from the 2021 draft appears primed for a promotion to Double-A Somerset, and Ashmore does a great job of delving into the physical and mental adjustments that Warren has made as he’s turned into a bona fide prospect.