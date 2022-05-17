Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/17/22

Last night was the kind of win in Baltimore that seemed to elude the Yankees far too often in 2021. I know that I reference that team a ton, but hell if that group didn’t also find numerous ways to stick in my craw. Multiple homers! Insurance runs! What a concept. I love to see it, and hopefully it continues tonight against whatever a “Spenser Watkins” is.

Today on the site, Dan will review how the Yankees’ farm teams fared over the past week, Josh will recap the rivals’ results from Monday night, and Sam will consider the possibility of good signs indicating even more future production from Josh Donaldson. Later on, Jake will take a temperature check of the Yankees’ numbers by comparing them to the positives & negatives from the first quarter of last season, new staff writer Chris will compare Marwin Gonzalez to Tyler Wade, and Jesse will muse on the transcendent talent of one Aaron Judge. I’ll also present the results of last week’s SB Nation Reacts survey.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

Streaming: YES, MASN

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Fun Questions:

1. Two notable Yankees have yet to go deep in 2022: Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Kyle Higashioka. Who launches dinger No. 1 first?

2. Predict the outcome of the upcoming Rangers/Hurricanes Stanley Cup Playoff series.