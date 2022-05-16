New York Yankees @ Baltimore Orioles: Luis Severino vs. Kyle Bradish

After dropping a game on Saturday night, the Yankees bounced back on Sunday, winning 5-1 to take three of four against the White Sox. It was the eighth-straight series win for the Yankees, and their sixth win in the last seven games. Dating back to the start of the 11-game win streak, they’ve gone 18-3.

Tonight, they’re continuing their road trip and heading to Baltimore for a four-game series against the Orioles.

The previous trip to Baltimore so far this season was a frustrating one, as they dropped two of three and only scored six runs in the series. Not long after that, the winning run that’s taken the Yankees to the best record in baseball began (in fact, that series loss in Baltimore remains their only series defeat in 2022). Since then, they’ve been on fire, including a sweep of the O’s at Yankee Stadium.

Tonight, Luis Severino will take the mound as the Yankees look to keep the wins coming. Early in the season, Severino had looked like he’d barely missed a beat despite missing most of the last three years. However, he’s struggled in his last three outings, allowing 10 earned runs in his last 15.2 innings.

One notable thing in the rest of the lineup is that Aaron Judge is getting the day off. He’s started and played most of every game in the month of May so far. Instead, Giancarlo Stanton will man right field and DJ LeMahieu will DH.

For Baltimore, they’ll give the start to Kyle Bradish. The rookie made his debut back on April 29th and this will be the Yankees’ first look at him. For more in-depth thoguhts on Bradish, check out Estevão’s post from earlier today.

Come join us in the game thread for tonight’s action!

How to watch:

Location: Oriole Park at Camden Yards - Baltimore, MD

First pitch: 7:05 PM ET

TV broadcast: YES Network, MASN

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1280, 98 Rock FM/WBAL NewsRadio AM/FM

Online stream: MLB.tv

