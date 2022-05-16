Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

Another week has gone by, and the Yankees are still on top of the baseball world. We’re about a third of the way through the team’s 23 games in 22 days grind, and the results have been dynamic so far: seven wins against just two losses, and the losses were close while plenty of the wins weren’t. New York is flying high, and they’ve got both the offense and pitching staff to thank for once.

The rest of the league hasn’t just been idle, and the Yankees will have to continue their dominant stretch of play to remain on top. That being said, we’re nearing the point where this isn’t just an early stretch — this feels like they’ve taken legit leaps above what they were last year. That was to be somewhat expected given how much they underperformed last year, but probably not to this extent. Will this breakneck pace of play without a day off throw them for a loop by the end of it? Will the lineup continue to find success despite the overall lack of offense league-wide? If you’ve got questions like these, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday morning. All questions received by the night of May 17th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.