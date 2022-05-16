Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/16/22

It wasn’t how they typically win games, but the Yankees took care of business on Sunday to secure yet another series victory. This one came in a four-game set, and the White Sox were looking promising heading into the matchup, but New York prevailed decisively. Now, the team will shift gears to face off against a Baltimore team that they’re clearly better than but have let get the better of them in the past. Their last meeting looked more like it should go, with the Yankees sweeping the Orioles, and the team will look to conclude their road trip in similar fashion.

On the docket for today, Peter starts us off with a preview of the Baltimore series. Then, Estevão will zoom in on one of Baltimore’s promising young arms to get a feel for the rookie ahead of his start against the Yankees tonight. Esteban focuses his lens on Jonathan Loáisiga’s shaky 2022 start and how he can readjust his form, Josh attempts to redefine the Mendoza line after considering the league’s falling batting averages over the years, and I’ll put out the call for the mailbag.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

AD

Streaming: YES, MASN

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Fun Questions:

1. Are the Yankees benefitting more than the rest of the league off of the suppressed offense so far?

2. Did you catch the Rangers’ thrilling Game 7 against the Penguins?