Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Nestor Cortes gets tour of MLB office

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 regular season season is well underway, we’ll see more action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!

Nestor Cortes visits MLB office

The Nestor hype is real within the Yankees fanbase, but now he’s starting to get real recognition from the league. He was invited to tour around the Major League Baseball office and got to do some really cool things like customizing his own “Nasty Nestor” jersey. Have a look!

Cortes also commented after his no-hit bid that he took late into his start last week. In that outing, he went 7.1 innings, with 11 strikeouts, and allowed just one hit.

I’m just living the dream. Everything else is just an extra ! — Nestor Cortes (@Cortes_1210) May 10, 2022

Luis Gil’s first 2022 outing

Gil took the hill against the White Sox a few days ago for his first MLB appearance of the season. He went four innings with five strikeouts and allowing four runs — not the best of showings, but he’s shown he can compete (and the Yankees won the game in an eventual blowout anyway). Here is an at-bat against former AL MVP José Abreu from his start!

Jose Trevino celebrates Judge’s walk-off homer

Aaron Judge propelled the Yankees to victory with his first career walk-off home run this past week. Jose Trevino was on second for the bomb, and celebrated accordingly. Hear the roar of the crowd and the pure emotion by the Yankees in this clip!