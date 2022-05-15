New York Yankees @ Chicago White Sox: Nestor Cortes vs. Michael Kopech

On the whole, it’s been a good weekend for the Yankees. Whenever you go on the road and take two of three, that’s a pretty decent series regardless of the opponent. The difference between a pretty decent series and a great series, however, is winning that fourth game, and the Yankees can do just that with Nestor freakin’ Cortes on the mound Sunday.

I seem privileged to continually recap Nestor’s starts. The lefty has been the club’s best starter through the season’s first six weeks, and it’s not by accident. His 1.41 ERA is perhaps destined to rise, but a 1.99 xERA and 2.35 FIP would indicate that he’s still pitching at Cy Young levels, with perhaps his only wart being a rise in walk rate over his past couple starts. He’s issued eight free passes in his last two starts, and while they haven’t cost him yet, it is something worth watching today against the Pale Hose.

Speaking of breakout starters, Chicago will send Michael Kopech to the hill. The second piece acquired from Boston in the Chris Sale deal from December 2016, Kopech’s a full-time rotation piece for the first time, and playing up to those expectations, with a 0.93 ERA and 2.51 FIP. Like Nestor, his weakness is perhaps his walk rate, so this game might come down to who walks least.

The Yankees’ Sunday lineup has Gleyber Torres on the bench with the familiar infield of Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (hopefully over his fielding yips), DJ LeMahieu, and Anthony Rizzo from left to right. Giancarlo Stanton will DH and Jose Trevino will catch Nestor today.

How to watch:

Location: Guaranteed Rate Field — Chicago, IL

First pitch: 2:10 p.m. EST

TV broadcast: YES Network, NBCS-Chicago

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1280, WMVP 1000 AM, WRTO 1200

Online stream: MLB.tv

