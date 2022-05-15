Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/15/22

Well, you can’t win them all. The Yankees this season have shown a propensity for finding ways to win, and it looked like they were about to do the same last night, but Luis Robert had decidedly different ideas. The Yankees saw their winning streak snapped, and they’ll have to take another shot at winning the series in Chicago today.

On the site, Jesse opines on the improved vibes of the 2022 Yankees, and Matt uses the 1928 Yankees as an example for how crucial it can be to pick up wins against division rivals. We’ll also see Joe spin around the week in Yankees social media.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox

Time: 2:10 p.m. EST

Streaming: YES, NBCSCH

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field — Chicago, IL

