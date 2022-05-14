New York Yankees @ Chicago White Sox: Jordan Montgomery vs. Dallas Keuchel

For a period last week, it seemed like the Yankees were reverting back to some bad 2021 habits. From the May 4th loss through the eighth inning on May 10th, they scored just nine runs in nearly five games. While they still picked up wins in a bunch of those games, it seemed unsustainable in the way many 2021 wins did.

Then Aaron Judge’s walk-off home run happened, and the 2022 offense has gotten back on track. Coming into tonight, the Yankees have won five games in a row and have scored double digits runs in both games against the White Sox. Tonight, they’ll try and add to that good run in game three of the series in Chicago.

Tonight, the Yankees will send Jordan Montgomery to the mound. Montgomery’s been very solid so far this year, but has gotten bitten by the lack of run support bug, as he comes in with an 0-1 record despite a 2.90 ERA.

Starting for Chicago will be Dallas Keuchel. The former AL Cy Young Award winner has really struggled so far this year, coming in with a 6.86 ERA. He is coming off his best outing of the season, though, holding the Red Sox to two runs in six innings last Sunday.

Aaron Hicks is out of the lineup today, so the Yankees’ starting nine will be their usual formation for when Aaron Judge plays center. Giancarlo Stanton’s in right, Josh Donaldson’s at DH, and DJ LeMahieu’s at third. Kyle Higashioka will catch tonight.

With a win tonight, the Yankees can clinch an eighth consecutive series victory and make their MLB best record even better.

How to watch:

Location: Guaranteed Rate Field — Chicago, IL

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. EST

TV broadcast: YES Network, NBCS-Chicago, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1280, WMVP 1000 AM, WRTO 1200

Online stream: MLB.tv

For updates, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.