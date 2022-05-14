Yankees prospects: Randy Vasquez carries no-hitter into sixth

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 0-3 vs. Syracuse Mets

SS Oswald Peraza 0-3, BB, K

LF Miguel Andújar 0-3, BB, K

RF Phillip Evans 0-4, GIDP, outfield assist

1B Greg Bird 0-4, K, fielding error — .586 OPS, oof

C Max McDowell 2-3, 2B — only good Scranton day at bat

DH Ronald Guzmán 0-3, 2 K

2B José Peraza 0-3

3B Armando Alvarez 0-3, K

CF Evan Alexander 1-3, K

Ryan Weber 2 IP, 2 H, 2 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 0 K, HR (loss)

Carlos Espinal 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K, HBP

Braden Bristo 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Ron Marinaccio 0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 1 K, HR

Reggie McClain 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 1-2 (10) at Altoona Curve

SS Anthony Volpe 1-5, 3 K — .624 OPs, gotta shape up

LF Elijah Dunham 0-4, 2 K

C Josh Breaux 0-4, K, GIDP — first game after IL stint

CF Brandon Lockridge 1-3, 2B, BB, 2 K

DH Jeisson Rosario 3-4, RBI, K — game-tying single with 2 outs in 9th

1B Derek Dietrich, 0-3, BB, K, GIDP

RF Blake Perkins 0-3, BB, 3 K, SB, outfield assist

3B Chad Bell 0-4, 4 K

2B Oliver Dunn 0-2, 2 BB, 2 K

Randy Vasquez 5.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K — no-hit ball!

Barrett Loseke 3 IP, 4 H, 1 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 1 K, WP, pickoff

Derek Craft 0.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 0 K (loss) — gave up walk-off hit in 10th

Yankees No. 16 prospect Randy Vasquez spun 5 2/3 innings of hitless ball for the @SOMPatriots. pic.twitter.com/Akkv92rOei — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) May 14, 2022

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: L, 3-8 vs. Aberdeen IronBirds

DH Trey Sweeney 1-4, 3 K, CS

CF Everson Pereira 0-4, K

C Austin Wells 1-3, BB, K — 1.021 OPS in 25 games, great throw on CS too

SS Cooper Bowman 1-4, HR, 3 RBI

3B Tyler Hardman 0-4, K

1B Eric Wagaman 1-3, 2B, BB

2B Eduardo Torrealba 0-4, K

RF Pat DeMarco 0-3, 3 K

LF Aaron Palensky 0-2, BB, K

Beck Way 2.2 IP, 8 H, 8 R (8 ER), 2 BB, 4 K, 2 HR, HBP (loss) — woof, not a night to remember

Charlie Ruegger 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K

Rodney Hutchison 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K

Nelvin Correa 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K — no-hit relief by bullpen, at least

Talked a lot with Tyson Blaser today about Austin Wells defensive skills.



Here's Wells hosing a runner -- who got a monster jump -- at third. pic.twitter.com/sGGwkei0nu — Mike Ashmore (@mashmore98) May 13, 2022

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 3-2 at Dunedin Blue Jays

SS Alexander Vargas 0-4, 3 K

CF Madison Santos 0-2, BB, K — left with an injury on defense

LF Luis Santos 0-1, outfield assist

1B Anthony Garcia 0-3, BB, 2 K, 2 SB

3B Marcos Cabrera 2-4, 2 K, SB, CS

C Anthony Seigler 1-3, BB, K, RBI

2B Benjamin Cowles 2-4, HR, K, 2 RBI

DH Grant Richardson 0-2, K

PH-DH Roberto Chirinos 0-2, K, GIDP

LF-CF Alan Mejia 1-3, 2 K

RF Raimfer Salinas 0-3, 2 K

Juan Carela 5.2 IP, 6 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 8 K, HR, 2 HBP, balk — nice K total

Carlos Gomez 1.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K, balk (win)

Zach Messinger 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K, WP

Jack Neely 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (save)