Yankees prospects: Randy Vasquez carries no-hitter into sixth

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 0-3 vs. Syracuse Mets
SS Oswald Peraza 0-3, BB, K
LF Miguel Andújar 0-3, BB, K
RF Phillip Evans 0-4, GIDP, outfield assist
1B Greg Bird 0-4, K, fielding error — .586 OPS, oof
C Max McDowell 2-3, 2B — only good Scranton day at bat
DH Ronald Guzmán 0-3, 2 K
2B José Peraza 0-3
3B Armando Alvarez 0-3, K
CF Evan Alexander 1-3, K
Ryan Weber 2 IP, 2 H, 2 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 0 K, HR (loss)
Carlos Espinal 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K, HBP
Braden Bristo 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K
Ron Marinaccio 0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 1 K, HR
Reggie McClain 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K
Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 1-2 (10) at Altoona Curve
SS Anthony Volpe 1-5, 3 K — .624 OPs, gotta shape up
LF Elijah Dunham 0-4, 2 K
C Josh Breaux 0-4, K, GIDP — first game after IL stint
CF Brandon Lockridge 1-3, 2B, BB, 2 K
DH Jeisson Rosario 3-4, RBI, K — game-tying single with 2 outs in 9th
1B Derek Dietrich, 0-3, BB, K, GIDP
RF Blake Perkins 0-3, BB, 3 K, SB, outfield assist
3B Chad Bell 0-4, 4 K
2B Oliver Dunn 0-2, 2 BB, 2 K
Randy Vasquez 5.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K — no-hit ball!
Barrett Loseke 3 IP, 4 H, 1 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 1 K, WP, pickoff
Derek Craft 0.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 0 K (loss) — gave up walk-off hit in 10th
Yankees No. 16 prospect Randy Vasquez spun 5 2/3 innings of hitless ball for the @SOMPatriots. pic.twitter.com/Akkv92rOei— Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) May 14, 2022
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: L, 3-8 vs. Aberdeen IronBirds
DH Trey Sweeney 1-4, 3 K, CS
CF Everson Pereira 0-4, K
C Austin Wells 1-3, BB, K — 1.021 OPS in 25 games, great throw on CS too
SS Cooper Bowman 1-4, HR, 3 RBI
3B Tyler Hardman 0-4, K
1B Eric Wagaman 1-3, 2B, BB
2B Eduardo Torrealba 0-4, K
RF Pat DeMarco 0-3, 3 K
LF Aaron Palensky 0-2, BB, K
Beck Way 2.2 IP, 8 H, 8 R (8 ER), 2 BB, 4 K, 2 HR, HBP (loss) — woof, not a night to remember
Charlie Ruegger 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K
Rodney Hutchison 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K
Nelvin Correa 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K — no-hit relief by bullpen, at least
Talked a lot with Tyson Blaser today about Austin Wells defensive skills.— Mike Ashmore (@mashmore98) May 13, 2022
Here's Wells hosing a runner -- who got a monster jump -- at third. pic.twitter.com/sGGwkei0nu
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 3-2 at Dunedin Blue Jays
SS Alexander Vargas 0-4, 3 K
CF Madison Santos 0-2, BB, K — left with an injury on defense
LF Luis Santos 0-1, outfield assist
1B Anthony Garcia 0-3, BB, 2 K, 2 SB
3B Marcos Cabrera 2-4, 2 K, SB, CS
C Anthony Seigler 1-3, BB, K, RBI
2B Benjamin Cowles 2-4, HR, K, 2 RBI
DH Grant Richardson 0-2, K
PH-DH Roberto Chirinos 0-2, K, GIDP
LF-CF Alan Mejia 1-3, 2 K
RF Raimfer Salinas 0-3, 2 K
Juan Carela 5.2 IP, 6 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 8 K, HR, 2 HBP, balk — nice K total
Carlos Gomez 1.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K, balk (win)
Zach Messinger 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K, WP
Jack Neely 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (save)
