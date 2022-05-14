Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/14/22

The Yankees are just rolling right now. They’ve pummeled White Sox pitching for 25 runs in the past two days, and their best sluggers are firing on all cylinders. Isn’t it great when Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and company are just obliterating baseballs? Every game should be like that. They’ll try to do so again today against an old foe, Dallas Keuchel, who might be struggling, but in my mind should be punished forever for what he did to the Yankees between 2015-17.

Today on the site, Ryan will check out how the Yankees’ rivals fared last night, Dan will make the case for which prospects are making an early case for a promotion, and John will celebrate Giancarlo Stanton’s six-RBI night from Thursday with a look back at other such occasions from the past five years of Yankees baseball. Later on, Kevin will celebrate the 55th anniversary of Mickey Mantle 500th homer, and Estevão will examine the Yankees’ recent signing of former Cleveland All-Star Danny Salazar.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox

Time: 7:10 p.m. EST

Streaming: YES, NBCSCH, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field — Chicago, IL

Fun Questions:

1. Which homer from last night’s Yankees game was your favorite?

2. An Oklahoma State player allegedly hit a ball 513 feet over the scoreboard in left field last night. This was not a Statcast measurement, so do you actually buy that distance?