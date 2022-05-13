New t-shirt celebrates Aaron Judge's MVP form in 2022

Entering his contract year, Yankees superstar is on one hell of a start. After hitting just a single homer in his first 13 games of 2022, he caught fire at the beginning of the Yankees’ 11-game winning streak by belting a pair of homers against the Guardians, and now, the American League simply can’t slow him down. Since April 22nd, he’s batting .324/.373/.794 with 10 long balls in just 17 games.

Judge now leads Major League Baseball with 11 homers and is well on his way to an incredible season. Dare we hope that it matches his sensational rookie campaign of 2017? There’s nothing to say that we can’t dream about it anyway! The man undeniably has 50-homer power.

So let’s come together and tell all those poor men on the mound to save their pleas for the Judge.

These shirts are officially licensed products of the Major League Baseball Players Association and printed in America.