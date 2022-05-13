Yankees prospects: Sean Boyle spins a gem

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 0-4 vs. Syracuse Mets
CF Estevan Florial 1-3, 1 BB, 1 K
SS Oswald Peraza 0-4 — nothing going with the bat, but had an amazing defensive play
1B Ronald Guzmán 0-3, 1 BB
RF Phillip Evans 1-4
DH Greg Bird 0-3, 1 BB, 2 K
2B José Peraza 1-4, 1 2B
C David Freitas 0-3, 1 K
3B Armando Alvarez 0-3, throwing error
LF Matt Pita 0-3, 2 K
Manny Bañuelos 6 IP, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 H, 5 K (loss)
Michael Gomez 1 IP, 1 R, 3 H, 1 BB, 2 K
Vinny Nittoli 1 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 1 K, 1 HR
Ron Marinaccio 1 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K
The play at the plate was definitely a 3️⃣ count #WWENight #OffTheRails pic.twitter.com/ZExAvSrdYK— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) May 12, 2022
Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 7-2 at Altoona Curve
SS Anthony Volpe 0-5, 1 K, 1 SB
DH Elijah Dunham 1-5, 2 K, CS
CF Brandon Lockridge 1-5, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 K
1B Derek Dietrich 2-2, 1 HR, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 3 R, 2 BB
LF Blake Perkins 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB
RF Michael Beltre 1-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R, 2 BB
C Rodolfo Durán 2-5, 1 2B, 1 K
2B Jesus Bastidas 2-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 K, throwing error
3B Max Burt 0-2, 2 BB
Sean Boyle 6 IP, 2 R, 4 H, 1 BB, 9 K (win)
Kyle Zurak 2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 K
Nick Ernst 1 IP, 0 R, 1 K
Hello police, we’d like to report a baseball’s murder. Suspect Derek Dietrich. pic.twitter.com/Rpwud02dj2— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) May 12, 2022
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: L, 2-7 vs. Aberdeen IronBirds
CF Everson Pereira 0-4, 2 K
DH Austin Wells 1-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 K — his bat is staying red-hot
2B Cooper Bowman 1-4, 1 2B, 1 K
3B Tyler Hardman 0-3, 1 BB, 2 K, 1 SB
LF James Nelson 0-3, 1 K
C Carlos Narvaez 0-3, 1 K
1B Spencer Henson 1-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 K
RF Pat DeMarco 0-3
SS Cristian Perez 0-3, 1 K, throwing and fielding errors
Will Warren 4.1 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 6 K
Jhonatan Munoz 1.1 IP, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 H, 2 BB, 3 K (loss)
Wellington Diaz 2 IP, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 H, 2 BB, 3 K
HULK SMASH #RepBX— Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) May 13, 2022
Wells continues to stay hot!@wellsius16 pic.twitter.com/esGf2m2Gwc
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 3-7 at Dunedin Blue Jays
DH Alexander Vargas 1-4, 1 RBI, 1 R, 2 K, 1 SB
CF Jasson Dominguez 0-5, 4 K
LF Madison Santos 1-2, 2 BB, 1 SB, 2 CS
3B Marcos Cabrera 1-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 3 K, fielding error
RF Grant Richardson 0-3, 3 K, 1 SB, fielding error
C Ben Rice 1-2, 1 R, 1 K
1B Connor Cannon 1-4, 1 R, 3 K
SS Roberto Chirinos 1-4, 1 RBI, 3 K
2B Luis Santos 2-4, 1 SB
Richard Fitts 5.1 IP, 4 R, 5 H, 1 BB, 5 K, 2 HR (loss)
Harold Cortijo 1.2 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 3 K
Kevin Milam 1 IP, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 H, 1 K
Loading comments...