Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/13/22

The Yankee offense was on a bit of a hiatus during their recent homestand, but the bats certainly arrived in Chicago. Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge, and Josh Donaldson all preyed on mistake pitches from the White Sox for home runs, with Stanton managing to leave the park twice. It was a tremendous amount of support for a pitching staff that was going in blind with Luis Gil making a spot start. Suddenly the team is back on a four-game winning streak, and have taken 18 of their last 21 games.

They’re in for a four-game set here, and a win tonight would guarantee that their series win streak would remain intact. Before that gets underway though, check out what we’ve got going on here today. Esteban leads off with a breakdown of Judge’s walkoff at-bat against Toronto and the adjustments he consistently makes mid at-bat, and then Matt takes us back to the opposite of the Yankees’ winning ways and recaps the last time they had a lengthy losing streak. John dives into how the Yankees have made the lineup fit 10 men into nine slots, and I’ll be around later to deliver the latest answers from the mailbag.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox

Time: 8:10 p.m. EST

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field — Chicago, IL

Fun Questions:

1. How long will the series win streak last?

2. Are you a morning person or a night owl?