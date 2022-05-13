Around the Empire: Yankees news - 5/13/22

MLB.com | Mark Feinsand: Feinsand polled 24 MLB execs a month into the season on a variety of topics, and came back with some interesting answers. Of note is that five respondents listed Red Sox superstar Xander Bogaerts as the biggest name that will move at the trade deadline. Boston once again finding the time to move its best player would be fine news for the Yankees. The Red Sox also were listed as the most disappointing team in the league according to the poll.

New York Post | Joel Sherman: One of the primary narratives to emerge out of this Yankees season so far has been the Bombers shedding their “one-trick pony” label. No longer is the club defined solely defined by right-handed, whiff-heavy power, so the narrative goes. The team has diversified its portfolio. “We have a lot of different ways to beat you,” asserted Aaron Boone. All that said, it’s hard to fully square the idea with the simple fact that previous versions of the Yankees were built to hit the ball hard and throw the ball hard, and well, this year’s team is succeeding basically because they’re executing that plan better.

FanGraphs | Jay Jaffe: On cue, here we have an analysis on just how far the Yankees have outstripped the competition in the power department. It goes without saying, but these Bombers wallop the ball, and rely heavily on dingers to produce offense. The team has actually scored 50 percent of its runs via the home run even as the proportion of runs scored via homer has declined leaguewide. Translation: even if the team itself would have you believe their success stems from a diversified roster, the Yankees’ biggest strength is simply their strength.

FiveThirtyEight | Neil Pane: Rumor has it the Padres are nearing a minor league contract with Robinson Canó. But I’d rather bring your attention to this reflection on Canó’s career, which acts essentially as a eulogy of the second baseman’s great yet tragic run. Pane argues Canó was underrated at his peak with the Yankees, and that his late-career forays into the realm of PED’s likely threw away what was an obvious Hall of Fame candidacy.

MLB.com | Jon Schwartz: Lucas Luetge’s journey back to the majors gets a careful treatment here from Schwartz. Luetge comes off as a very down-to-earth guy, in detailing how he kept his head up and kept trying even during a six-year absence from the major leagues. The left-hander went over 2000 days without an appearance, but now has a 2.89 ERA in 81 innings with the Yankees to his name.

And also of note, the Yankees signed veteran pitcher Danny Salazar to a minor league deal. The 32-year-old was once a promising starter with Cleveland, but has pitched just one game since 2017.